The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the State Reserve Agency and created a new institution

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 97089 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172620 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140856 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144881 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139695 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184832 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112133 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175098 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 45548 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114490 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 65041 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 71429 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 38478 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172580 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175077 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202366 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191215 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143330 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143180 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147794 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139144 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155951 views
Actual
The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the State Reserve Agency and created a new institution

The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the State Reserve Agency and created a new institution

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18240 views

The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the State Reserve Agency and created the State Agency for the Management of Reserves of Ukraine. The reform envisages a change in approaches, a distinction between the concepts of reserves, and the creation of a single register.

The Cabinet of Ministers has liquidated the State Reserve Agency and established the State Agency for the Management of Reserves of Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

We are adopting a package of resolutions to reform the state reserve system. We have already adopted a new specialized law that provides for a fundamental change in approaches in this area. The changes are based on the principles of controllability, transparency and efficiency. The concepts of state material and state mobilization reserves are being distinguished, institutions of reservation and custody are being introduced, and a single register of state reserves is being created. Today, the government is liquidating the old State Reserve Agency and creating a new State Agency for the Management of Reserves of Ukraine with clearly defined powers

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that the work of the new institution will be coordinated by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

We are also changing the nomenclature of state reserves and the norms for their accumulation, including the level of irreducible reserves. In addition, we will approve the procedure for maintaining the Unified State Reserve Register. This tool will strengthen control and responsibility

- Shmyhal added.

Addendum

The government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said that the Cabinet of Ministers also approved the commission for the liquidation of the State Reserve Agency and appointed its head

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the procedure for the formation and revision of the nomenclature of material assets of state reserves, the norms of their accumulation, including the level of the irreducible reserve.

The Law defines, in particular, the procedure for the formation and revision of the nomenclature of material assets of the state material reserve, as well as the state bodies that will carry out these measures; the form according to which state bodies will submit proposals to the central executive body that implements the state policy in the field of state reserves for the inclusion of material assets in the nomenclature of the state material reserve; the main indicators that affect the formation and revision of the nomenclature

 ,” Melnychuk said.

The government also approved the procedure for maintaining the Unified Register of State Reserves and providing access to it.

Recall

The Law "On State Reserves" was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on August 9, 2023, and signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 12.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising