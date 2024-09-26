The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the State Reserve Agency and created a new institution

The Cabinet of Ministers has liquidated the State Reserve Agency and established the State Agency for the Management of Reserves of Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

We are adopting a package of resolutions to reform the state reserve system. We have already adopted a new specialized law that provides for a fundamental change in approaches in this area. The changes are based on the principles of controllability, transparency and efficiency. The concepts of state material and state mobilization reserves are being distinguished, institutions of reservation and custody are being introduced, and a single register of state reserves is being created. Today, the government is liquidating the old State Reserve Agency and creating a new State Agency for the Management of Reserves of Ukraine with clearly defined powers - Shmyhal said.

He noted that the work of the new institution will be coordinated by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.

We are also changing the nomenclature of state reserves and the norms for their accumulation, including the level of irreducible reserves. In addition, we will approve the procedure for maintaining the Unified State Reserve Register. This tool will strengthen control and responsibility - Shmyhal added.

Addendum

The government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said that the Cabinet of Ministers also approved the commission for the liquidation of the State Reserve Agency and appointed its head

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the procedure for the formation and revision of the nomenclature of material assets of state reserves, the norms of their accumulation, including the level of the irreducible reserve.

The Law defines, in particular, the procedure for the formation and revision of the nomenclature of material assets of the state material reserve, as well as the state bodies that will carry out these measures; the form according to which state bodies will submit proposals to the central executive body that implements the state policy in the field of state reserves for the inclusion of material assets in the nomenclature of the state material reserve; the main indicators that affect the formation and revision of the nomenclature ,” Melnychuk said.

The government also approved the procedure for maintaining the Unified Register of State Reserves and providing access to it.

Recall

The Law "On State Reserves" was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on August 9, 2023, and signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 12.