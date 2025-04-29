The Cabinet approved a draft agreement with Latvia on mutual recognition of driver's licenses

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft agreement with Latvia on mutual recognition and exchange of national driver's licenses. This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, reports UNN.

The draft Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Latvia on mutual recognition and exchange of national driver's licenses has been approved - Melnychuk wrote.

Since October 2023, Ukrainians in Lithuania can exchange their driver's license under a simplified procedure.

The EU has reached an agreement with the European Parliament on changes to the directive on driving licenses. It envisages tougher penalties for drivers for serious violations. However, there are also a number of concessions.