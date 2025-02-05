ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 50684 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100010 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103581 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119733 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101187 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126937 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103059 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113252 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116870 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160458 views

Draft law on mandatory evacuation recommended to the Rada: what will change

Draft law on mandatory evacuation recommended to the Rada: what will change

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24660 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has recommended the adoption of a draft law on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law. The document provides for the clarification of the powers of the authorities and the forced evacuation of children from the combat zones.

The Committee on Ecology and Natural Resources has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis the government's draft law on the organization of mandatory evacuation. The draft law aims to improve the procedure for evacuating the population during martial law.

This was reported on Wednesday by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details 

According to Melnychuk, the Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt as a basis the government's Draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Settlement of the Issue of Mandatory Evacuation" (Reg. No. 12353 of 23.12.2024).

The draft law improves the legislation in the field of evacuation measures under martial law, namely the provisions of the Civil Protection Code of Ukraine and other legislative acts of Ukraine

- , the message says.

The draft law proposes, in particular: 

1) clarification of the powers of public authorities in carrying out evacuation measures, including mandatory evacuation; 

2) eliminating the gap regarding the prohibition or restriction of entry, stay of the population in the settlements from which mandatory evacuation is carried out;

Thousands evacuate Santorini as earthquakes strike island05.02.25, 09:49 • 26850 views

3) regulating the mandatory evacuation of children who are forced to enter areas of military (combat) operations, armed conflict zones and settlements close to combat areas;

4) Amendments to the Family Code of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On Protection of Childhood" in terms of: the obligation of parents (or persons in loco parentis) to take care of the child's safe living conditions for the period of martial law.  

Forced evacuation of children in 12 villages of Donetsk region04.02.25, 19:35 • 48448 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

