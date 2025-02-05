Draft law on mandatory evacuation recommended to the Rada: what will change

The Committee on Ecology and Natural Resources has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis the government's draft law on the organization of mandatory evacuation. The draft law aims to improve the procedure for evacuating the population during martial law.

This was reported on Wednesday by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt as a basis the government's Draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Settlement of the Issue of Mandatory Evacuation" (Reg. No. 12353 of 23.12.2024).

The draft law improves the legislation in the field of evacuation measures under martial law, namely the provisions of the Civil Protection Code of Ukraine and other legislative acts of Ukraine - , the message says.

The draft law proposes, in particular:

1) clarification of the powers of public authorities in carrying out evacuation measures, including mandatory evacuation;

2) eliminating the gap regarding the prohibition or restriction of entry, stay of the population in the settlements from which mandatory evacuation is carried out;

Thousands evacuate Santorini as earthquakes strike island

3) regulating the mandatory evacuation of children who are forced to enter areas of military (combat) operations, armed conflict zones and settlements close to combat areas;

4) Amendments to the Family Code of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On Protection of Childhood" in terms of: the obligation of parents (or persons in loco parentis) to take care of the child's safe living conditions for the period of martial law.

Forced evacuation of children in 12 villages of Donetsk region