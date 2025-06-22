$41.690.00
June 21, 06:14 PM
Трамп звернувся до американців із заявою після ударів по ядерних об’єктах Ірану: основні тези

Kyiv • UNN

 388 views

Donald Trump stated that the US successfully carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, with the aim of destroying Iran's uranium enrichment program. According to him, even more devastating attacks await Iran if the country does not "seek peace."

Трамп звернувся до американців із заявою після ударів по ядерних об’єктах Ірану: основні тези

New, even larger-scale attacks may await Iran. US President Donald Trump stated this in an address to the nation after strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the United States conducted successful large-scale airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Everyone has heard these names for many years as they built this terribly destructive enterprise

- said the head of the White House.

He emphasized that these strikes aimed to completely destroy Iran's uranium enrichment program and end the nuclear threat from "the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism."

Today I can declare to the whole world: these strikes were an outstanding military success. Iran's nuclear facilities have been completely destroyed

- Trump emphasized.

US failed to "reach" Iran's leader for talks - Axios21.06.25, 23:38 • 2254 views

At the same time, he warned that Tehran is now "forced to seek peace."

Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If it does not, future attacks will be even more devastating

- the US president summarized.

He added that "there will be either peace or tragedy for Iran."

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Subsequently, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the Trump administration had notified Israel in advance of the US strikes on Iran. In addition, a White House representative told the media that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.

Meanwhile, Iran stated that it had removed all critical materials from the three nuclear facilities before they were struck by the US. At the same time, the Iranian atomic agency condemned the US strikes, promising "never" to stop its nuclear program.

UN makes urgent statement regarding US strikes on Iran22.06.25, 06:46 • 958 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
