Forced evacuation of children in 12 villages of Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
In Donetsk region, the forced evacuation of children from 12 settlements of the Shakhovka community has been announced. The evacuation will be carried out together with their parents or legal representatives to safe regions.
Forced evacuation of families with children was introduced in 12 settlements of Donetsk region. A total of 66 children are currently staying there. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.
A decision was made to conduct a compulsory evacuation of children with their parents or persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives from 12 populated punkts of the Shakhiv community to safe regions,
Details
Forced evacuation was introduced in the villages of Ivanivka, Boykivka, Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Dorozhne, Zapovedne, Zatyshok, Kopteve, Mayak, Nove Shakhove, Novotoretske, Pankivka.
According to the head, as of February 4, there are 66 children in them.
Recall
In Kupyansk district , the zone of forced evacuation of families with children from 16 settlements was expanded. It is planned to evacuate 267 children from 164 families due to intensified hostile shelling.