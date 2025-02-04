Forced evacuation of children in 12 villages of Donetsk region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 30413 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69087 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103107 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106446 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124594 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102512 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130319 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103588 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116930 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 107021 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103617 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95044 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113100 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107560 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 30407 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130319 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163131 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153179 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2799 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9783 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107560 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113100 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138762 views
Forced evacuation of children in 12 villages of Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48449 views

In Donetsk region, the forced evacuation of children from 12 settlements of the Shakhovka community has been announced. The evacuation will be carried out together with their parents or legal representatives to safe regions.

Forced evacuation of families with children was introduced in 12 settlements of Donetsk region. A total of 66 children are currently staying there. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, according to UNN.

A decision was made to conduct a compulsory evacuation of children with their parents or persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives from 12 populated punkts of the Shakhiv community to safe regions,

- the statement said.

Details

Forced evacuation was introduced in the villages of Ivanivka, Boykivka, Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Dorozhne, Zapovedne, Zatyshok, Kopteve, Mayak, Nove Shakhove, Novotoretske, Pankivka. 

According to the head, as of February 4, there are 66 children in them.

Recall

In Kupyansk district , the zone of forced evacuation of families with children from 16 settlements was expanded. It is planned to evacuate 267 children from 164 families due to intensified hostile shelling.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
donetskDonetsk

