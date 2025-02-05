Thousands evacuate Santorini as earthquakes strike island

Thousands of residents are fleeing the Greek island of Santorini after hundreds of earthquakes were recorded near it in recent days. This UNN reports about it with reference to the BBC.

Details

“More than 300 earthquakes have been recorded near the island in the past two days, and some experts say tremors could continue for weeks. Authorities have closed schools and warned against large gatherings indoors, but Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for calm,” the report said.

So far, no major destruction has been reported on the island, but emergency measures are being taken as a precaution.

Hundreds of people lined up at the port early Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, to board a ferry bound for the mainland.

According to Aegean Airlines, about 6,000 people have left the island by ferry since Sunday, while another 2,500 to 2,700 passengers will leave Santorini for Athens by plane on Monday and Tuesday.

The carrier said it added nine emergency flights to its schedule at the request of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Defense.

In recent days, an estimated 9,000 people in total have left Santorini, a small island with a population of just 15,500.

The island receives millions of tourists each year, but bookings are minimal at this time of year, so most of the evacuees are locals and workers.

Recall

On February 2, it was reportedthat a series of 3 to 4.5 magnitude earthquakes were recorded on the Greek island of Santorini.

Reference

Around Santorini, besides the island's impressive volcano crater, there are other volcanoes beneath the surface of the sea, as well as several tectonic plates that can cause strong earthquakes due to their movements.

In 1956, magnitude 7.7 and 7.2 earthquakes and subsequent tsunamis caused numerous casualties and severe destruction in the region.