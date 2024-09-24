Government simplifies the process of paying one-time assistance to families of killed and wounded soldiers: what will change

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the process of paying one-time financial assistance to the families of fallen and wounded soldiers. Applications can now be submitted through administrative service centers or online. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

The Government has updated the procedure for the appointment and payment of one-time financial assistance in case of death or disability of military personnel and veterans.

Changes were made to simplify the process, in particular, now an application for assistance can be submitted to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs through the administrative service center or, if technically possible and an electronic cabinet is available, through the Diia portal or the Unified Register of Veterans.

The decision on payment will be made by the Ministry of Veterans, and the funds will be transferred directly to the recipient's bank account.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has improved the mechanism for providing second- and third-level psychological assistance services to war veterans, their family members and some other categories of persons.

