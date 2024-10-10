In the occupied Luhansk region, vigilantes are being sought to extinguish fires for free

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, vigilantes are being recruited to extinguish fires. Meanwhile, an attempt is being made to launch an ownerless waste processing plant in Rovenky. This was reported by the Luhansk RSA, UNN reports.

Details

The LRSA reported that fires in the occupied Luhansk region will be extinguished by volunteer fire brigades on a free basis. At the next meeting of the so-called "lnr", the relevant "bill" is to be approved.

Instead of increasing the staff of professional rescuers and purchasing specialized equipment, which is sorely lacking, the occupation authorities decided to involve ordinary citizens in the fight against the elements - LRSA added.

In particular, they are considering the introduction of two types of voluntary fire departments: territorial and facility-based. The former will be created on the territories of one or more administrative-territorial entities, and the latter - at the place of work or study. It is planned that volunteer firefighters will be released from work or training without pay for the duration of their participation in firefighting or on duty. This means that no social guarantees are provided in case of injury or death.

russia plans to bring garbage from its regions to the territory of occupied Luhansk region

The LRSA also noted that the invaders continue to look for money to fulfill the kremlin's instructions to build landfills in the occupied territory. They are currently considering the cheapest option - trying to restore the capacity of the ownerless waste processing plant in Rovenky.

Add

The head of Luhansk region Artem Lysohor also spoke about the military situation in the region.

The enemy is constantly attacking near villages in the Liman sector. Our defenders are repelling the enemy's attack near Hrekivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, and Balka Zhuravka. These settlements are under russian precision fire. If we take into account Balka Zhuravka, the invaders fired at it 19 times with cannon artillery. 59 unmanned aerial vehicles were sent towards Ukrainian defenders - said Artem Lysogor.

He also said that the russians have increased the number of air strikes on Serebryansky Forest and other parts of the frontline.

