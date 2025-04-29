Higher education of 18-24 year old personnel without leaving the service: the government approved the draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft law that allows military personnel aged 18-24 to receive higher education without interrupting their service. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"The draft law "On Amendments to Some Laws of Ukraine Regarding Education of Military Personnel Aged 18 to 25 Who Are Performing Military Service Under Contract or Conscription During Mobilization, for a Special Period" has been approved," Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, the draft law proposes to amend a number of laws regarding the strengthening of social benefits and guarantees for military personnel aged 18 to 25 who are performing military service under contract or conscription during mobilization, for a special period, in particular, regarding guarantees of the right to education.

Also - the right to study in higher education institutions to obtain the appropriate level of education without interrupting service, as well as the right to leave in connection with studying in a higher education institution, guarantees of preserving the place of study and scholarships for the period of military service.

The military will acquire this right after the parliament approves the relevant draft law, to which the government must submit the document.

Addition

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, previously reported that military personnel will be able to receive higher education without interrupting their service.