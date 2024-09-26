The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on the procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for 350 schools

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 96795 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106957 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172569 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140833 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144863 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139691 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184801 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112132 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175069 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 45500 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 114483 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114483 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 64993 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 64993 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 71387 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 38441 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 38441 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172569 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172569 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184801 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184801 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175069 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202357 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 191209 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191209 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 143324 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143324 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143174 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147787 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139140 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139140 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155946 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on the procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for 350 schools
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 35502 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on the procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for 350 schools

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35502 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for 350 schools. Each institution will receive UAH 290.5 thousand to modernize canteens, prepare for winter and repair engineering networks.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for general secondary education institutions for the 2024/25 academic year. 350 institutions will receive UAH 290.5 thousand from UNICEF to modernize canteens, prepare for winter, and repair utility networks. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

Details

Today we are making decisions to help Ukrainian schools affected by the war. 350 institutions will receive UAH 290.5 thousand from UNICEF to modernize canteens, prepare for winter, and repair utility networks

- Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said that the Cabinet of Ministers had agreed on a proposal by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories to implement a joint project with UNICEF to provide financial assistance to general secondary education institutions for the 2024/25 school year.

The procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF by general secondary education institutions for the 2024/25 academic year have been approved. It is envisaged that the amount of assistance to each institution is UAH 290 thousand 500 and is provided one-time during 2024-2025, unless UNICEF has informed the Ministry of Education and Science of the possibility of providing additional assistance

- Melnychuk noted.

Recall

Kyiv RMA has purchased 42 school buses for transportation of children. Today, the last batch was delivered to 11 communities in the region. The buses were purchased under the state program "Made in Ukraine".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
ministry-of-reintegration-of-temporarily-occupied-territoriesMinistry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
yunisefUNICEF
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

