The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on the procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for 350 schools

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for general secondary education institutions for the 2024/25 academic year. 350 institutions will receive UAH 290.5 thousand from UNICEF to modernize canteens, prepare for winter, and repair utility networks. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

Today we are making decisions to help Ukrainian schools affected by the war. 350 institutions will receive UAH 290.5 thousand from UNICEF to modernize canteens, prepare for winter, and repair utility networks - Shmyhal said.

The government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said that the Cabinet of Ministers had agreed on a proposal by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories to implement a joint project with UNICEF to provide financial assistance to general secondary education institutions for the 2024/25 school year.

The procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF by general secondary education institutions for the 2024/25 academic year have been approved. It is envisaged that the amount of assistance to each institution is UAH 290 thousand 500 and is provided one-time during 2024-2025, unless UNICEF has informed the Ministry of Education and Science of the possibility of providing additional assistance - Melnychuk noted.

