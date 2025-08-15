I'm doing this to save many lives: Trump on attempts to end the war in Ukraine

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
12:08 PM • 18140 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 18304 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 31035 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 24590 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40622 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 28891 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 66190 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 99401 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57499 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198653 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.6m/s
36%
756mm
Popular news
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 15, 05:27 AM • 41079 views
Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreementsAugust 15, 06:37 AM • 12424 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 70699 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 27475 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 9420 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 31076 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 27779 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40659 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 71005 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198679 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Joe Biden
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 78866 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 162794 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 111600 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 128246 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 176788 views
Actual
The New York Times
Starlink
BFM TV
Financial Times
Truth Social

I'm doing this to save many lives: Trump on attempts to end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

US President Donald Trump said that meeting with Putin in Alaska is not for his health, but to save lives. He warned of severe consequences for Russia if Putin does not agree to end the war.

I'm doing this to save many lives: Trump on attempts to end the war in Ukraine
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Donald Trump stated that he is not trying to end the war in Ukraine, including by meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska, to improve his own life.

"I'm not doing this for my health. Okay, I don't need this," he told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Anchorage for the summit. "I would like to focus on our country, but I'm doing this to save countless lives."

He stated that the consequences for Russia, if Putin does not agree to end the war, would be severe.

"Yes, it will be very serious," he said about possible economic measures against Moscow.

Trump flew to Alaska for talks with Putin15.08.25, 15:08 • 18193 views

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.  

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

Political scientist Oleh Lisnyi believes that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of a process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral negotiation format with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Air Force One
Donald Trump
Artem Lisogor
Europe
United States
Ukraine