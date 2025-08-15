I'm doing this to save many lives: Trump on attempts to end the war in Ukraine

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Donald Trump stated that he is not trying to end the war in Ukraine, including by meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska, to improve his own life.

"I'm not doing this for my health. Okay, I don't need this," he told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Anchorage for the summit. "I would like to focus on our country, but I'm doing this to save countless lives."

He stated that the consequences for Russia, if Putin does not agree to end the war, would be severe.

"Yes, it will be very serious," he said about possible economic measures against Moscow.

Trump flew to Alaska for talks with Putin

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

Political scientist Oleh Lisnyi believes that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of a process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral negotiation format with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.