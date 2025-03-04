The Cabinet of Ministers approved the transfer of funds to support Ukrainians abroad
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has transferred 150 million UAH to the Ministry of National Unity for a new budget program. The funds will be directed to support Ukrainians abroad and facilitate their return to Ukraine.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made a decision to allocate funds to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine for a new budget program aimed at financing measures to support Ukrainians abroad and facilitate their return to Ukraine. This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.
Budget allocations have been transferred to the Ministry of Economy for 2025 in the general fund of the state budget under the program "Ensuring the implementation of tasks and measures to support Ukrainians abroad and facilitate their return to Ukraine" in the amount of 150 million 28.7 thousand hryvnias to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine for a new budget program.
Recall
Earlier, the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that the Cabinet of Ministers is not working on a resolution that provides for payments to Ukrainians for returning to the country.