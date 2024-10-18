Situation in Luhansk region: russians have tightened control over entry to the occupied territories and are demonstratively taking away apartments

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Situation in Luhansk region: russians have tightened control over entry to the occupied territories and are demonstratively taking away apartments

The occupiers have tightened customs control between russia and the so-called “lpr”. In Luhansk, 40 apartments seized from Ukrainians are being demonstratively handed over to the militants, increasing the volume of “nationalization” of housing.

Situation in Luhansk region: russians have tightened control over entry to the occupied territories and are demonstratively taking away apartments

russians have tightened control at the "customs" between russia and the so-called "lpr", and in Luhansk they are demonstratively handing over squeezed apartments to militants. This was reported by the Luhansk regional customs office, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that in the cities of the so-called "lpr", collaborators have increased the search volume and the rate of detection of housing that can then be "nationalized".

Owners of empty apartments and houses are given a month to come forward and re-register their property under russian law. Of course, a significant majority of people do not show up within the deadline because they have moved to government-controlled territory or abroad. To put pressure on them, the occupiers periodically organize demonstration events, such as in Luhansk. They are planning to hand over 40 apartments that were squeezed from Ukrainians to the militants

- the statement said.

It is also noted that customs control has been tightened again at the border between russia and the so-called "lpr" The relevant checks were promised to be canceled in the fall of 2022, after the pseudo-referendum. However, its results had no impact on the resolution of this issue.

Two years have passed, and those wishing to enter the russian federation are waiting at the border for up to six hours as strangers

- LRSA added.

It was also reminded that since May 2024, a five-kilometer special zone has been introduced on the border of rostov region with the "lpr" and "dpr".

In addition, the LRSA reported that the enemy attacked in several areas of the frontline yesterday. In particular, it resumed offensive actions near Nadiya. Fighting near Hrekivka and Balka Zhuravka has not stopped for several weeks. The enemy also tried to storm Bilohorivka.

"So far, all attacks have been repelled by our defenders. The occupants were actively using artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles to provide fire support," said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysohor.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the issue of garbage disposal is acute due to the lack of funding. russia wants to create six new landfills there, where large amounts of garbage will be brought.

