Situation in Luhansk region: russians have tightened control over entry to the occupied territories and are demonstratively taking away apartments
russians have tightened control at the "customs" between russia and the so-called "lpr", and in Luhansk they are demonstratively handing over squeezed apartments to militants. This was reported by the Luhansk regional customs office, UNN reports.
Details
It is reported that in the cities of the so-called "lpr", collaborators have increased the search volume and the rate of detection of housing that can then be "nationalized".
Owners of empty apartments and houses are given a month to come forward and re-register their property under russian law. Of course, a significant majority of people do not show up within the deadline because they have moved to government-controlled territory or abroad. To put pressure on them, the occupiers periodically organize demonstration events, such as in Luhansk. They are planning to hand over 40 apartments that were squeezed from Ukrainians to the militants
It is also noted that customs control has been tightened again at the border between russia and the so-called "lpr" The relevant checks were promised to be canceled in the fall of 2022, after the pseudo-referendum. However, its results had no impact on the resolution of this issue.
Two years have passed, and those wishing to enter the russian federation are waiting at the border for up to six hours as strangers
It was also reminded that since May 2024, a five-kilometer special zone has been introduced on the border of rostov region with the "lpr" and "dpr".
Add
In addition, the LRSA reported that the enemy attacked in several areas of the frontline yesterday. In particular, it resumed offensive actions near Nadiya. Fighting near Hrekivka and Balka Zhuravka has not stopped for several weeks. The enemy also tried to storm Bilohorivka.
"So far, all attacks have been repelled by our defenders. The occupants were actively using artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles to provide fire support," said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysohor.
Recall
In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the issue of garbage disposal is acute due to the lack of funding. russia wants to create six new landfills there, where large amounts of garbage will be brought.
