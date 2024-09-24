The so-called "lpr" failed to cope with the fires, and therefore the village of Khrystoforivka in the Antratsyt community completely burned down, and no elevator is working in Siverskodonetsk after the occupation. This was reported by the Luhansk RSA, UNN reports.

Details

The LRSA said that despite the occupiers' statements about the elimination of most of the fire centers in the so-called "lpr" the village of Khrystoforivka in the Antratsytivska community was actually eliminated due to their inaction.

There are almost no surviving houses there. More than 95% of households burned down. The rescuers were never seen there because they were dispersed to the "most important facilities". This settlement was not included in the list - said LRMA.

The regional administration also noted that not a single elevator in Siverskodonetsk's high-rise buildings is working. They broke down one by one in the spring of 2022, when the city suffered from massive russian shelling. For more than two years, the invaders have paid no attention to the problem. Repairs are not enough - a complete replacement of the mechanism is needed. They promise to start this work when the restoration of the housing stock is fully completed. That is, we have to wait for more than one or two years.

Add

In the Kupyansk sector, russians attacked near Stelmakhivka. In the Lyman sector, militant units continue to attack near Makiivka and Zhuravka (Nevske) Balka.

Heavy fighting is taking place in the area of Balka Zhuravka. The enemy is throwing a lot of forces and means there, but our guys are destroying the enemy. The russians shelled this village with cannon and rocket artillery and used 60 drones in the direction of the settlement. Neighboring Makiivka was hit by artillery and UAVs - informed the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Recall

In the so-called "lpr" Ukrainians without russian passports are being included in the register of foreigners, restricting their rights from 2025. In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments whose owners have not returned.

Occupants declare state of emergency in Luhansk region due to large-scale fires, enemy strikes from air near Tverdokhlibove - RMA