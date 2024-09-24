Due to the inaction of the so-called "lpr" a village near Antratsyt burned down, and elevators are not working in Siverskodonetsk

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Due to the inaction of the so-called "lpr" a village near Antratsyt burned down, and elevators are not working in Siverskodonetsk

Due to the inaction of the so-called "lpr" a village near Antratsyt burned down, and elevators are not working in Siverskodonetsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

The so-called "lpr" failed to deal with fires, and the village of Khrystoforivka was completely burned down. No elevators have been working in Siverskodonetsk since the occupation, and their repair is expected in several years at the earliest.

The so-called "lpr" failed to cope with the fires, and therefore the village of Khrystoforivka in the Antratsyt community completely burned down, and no elevator is working in Siverskodonetsk after the occupation. This was reported by the Luhansk RSA, UNN reports.

Details

The LRSA said that despite the occupiers' statements about the elimination of most of the fire centers in the so-called "lpr" the village of Khrystoforivka in the Antratsytivska community was actually eliminated due to their inaction.

There are almost no surviving houses there. More than 95% of households burned down. The rescuers were never seen there because they were dispersed to the "most important facilities". This settlement was not included in the list

- said LRMA.

The regional administration also noted that not a single elevator in Siverskodonetsk's high-rise buildings is working. They broke down one by one in the spring of 2022, when the city suffered from massive russian shelling. For more than two years, the invaders have paid no attention to the problem. Repairs are not enough - a complete replacement of the mechanism is needed. They promise to start this work when the restoration of the housing stock is fully completed. That is, we have to wait for more than one or two years.

Add

In the Kupyansk sector, russians attacked near Stelmakhivka. In the Lyman sector, militant units continue to attack near Makiivka and Zhuravka (Nevske) Balka.

Heavy fighting is taking place in the area of Balka Zhuravka. The enemy is throwing a lot of forces and means there, but our guys are destroying the enemy. The russians shelled this village with cannon and rocket artillery and used 60 drones in the direction of the settlement. Neighboring Makiivka was hit by artillery and UAVs

- informed the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Recall

In the so-called "lpr" Ukrainians without russian passports are being included in the register of foreigners, restricting their rights from 2025. In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments whose owners have not returned.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
luhanskLuhansk
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising