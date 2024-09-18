Occupants declare state of emergency in Luhansk region due to large-scale fires, enemy strikes from air near Tverdokhlibove - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109125 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113113 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183373 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146009 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148107 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140870 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190354 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112235 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180032 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104889 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 51234 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 39956 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 68568 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 40985 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 36776 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183373 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190354 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180032 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207209 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195832 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146198 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145751 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150147 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141287 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157914 views
Actual
Occupants declare state of emergency in Luhansk region due to large-scale fires, enemy strikes from air near Tverdokhlibove - RMA

Occupants declare state of emergency in Luhansk region due to large-scale fires, enemy strikes from air near Tverdokhlibove - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13954 views

80 new fires broke out in the occupied Luhansk region, and a state of emergency was declared. The enemy launched an air strike near Tverdokhlibove, shelled Nevske and Makiivka. rf plans 218 propaganda events for youth.

There are 80 new fires in the occupied territory of Luhansk region, and a state of emergency has been declared in the so-called “Luhansk People's Republic”. Yesterday, the enemy attacked from the air near Tverdokhlibove. The Russian Federation recommended to hold 218 propaganda events for young people in schools of the region. This is stated in the report of the Luhansk RMA for September 18, reports UNN.

The occupiers have introduced a state of emergency in the so-called “LPR”. Fires are raging on the territory of seven administrative-territorial units. The most difficult situation is around Antratsyt and Stanytsia Luhanska. Over 80 fires broke out over the past day

- said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

According to him, the number of burned households is already in the hundreds. The smell of burning reached Luhansk.

However, the occupiers are in no hurry to evacuate people.

The Kremlin demands from the Gauleiter to increase the pace of passportization in the TOT of Ukraine - Resistance17.09.24, 17:38 • 33766 views

According to Mr. Lysohir, the security situation in the de-occupied settlements is difficult.

“The invaders sent 62 drones towards Nevske, where there are still people. They shelled the village with rocket and cannon artillery. They also shelled Makiivka. In total, the Russians opened fire 130 times in this section of the front. Enemy aircraft struck with unguided aerial missiles in the area of Tverdokhlibove,” said Colonel Lysohor.

The fighting took place near Andriivka, Makiivka and Nevske.

The head of the RMA also said that during the academic year 2024-2025, the Russian Ministry of Education recommends that educational institutions in the occupied territories of Luhansk region hold 218 propaganda events for young people. That is, approximately one event every day.

Among them is the all-Russian drone piloting championship. The winners will have an increased chance of being mobilized, said Lisogor.

The DIU told how Russia uses Syrian mercenaries as “cannon fodder” in Luhansk region17.09.24, 11:16 • 22769 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
luhanskLuhansk

Contact us about advertising