There are 80 new fires in the occupied territory of Luhansk region, and a state of emergency has been declared in the so-called “Luhansk People's Republic”. Yesterday, the enemy attacked from the air near Tverdokhlibove. The Russian Federation recommended to hold 218 propaganda events for young people in schools of the region. This is stated in the report of the Luhansk RMA for September 18, reports UNN.

The occupiers have introduced a state of emergency in the so-called “LPR”. Fires are raging on the territory of seven administrative-territorial units. The most difficult situation is around Antratsyt and Stanytsia Luhanska. Over 80 fires broke out over the past day - said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

According to him, the number of burned households is already in the hundreds. The smell of burning reached Luhansk.

However, the occupiers are in no hurry to evacuate people.

According to Mr. Lysohir, the security situation in the de-occupied settlements is difficult.

“The invaders sent 62 drones towards Nevske, where there are still people. They shelled the village with rocket and cannon artillery. They also shelled Makiivka. In total, the Russians opened fire 130 times in this section of the front. Enemy aircraft struck with unguided aerial missiles in the area of Tverdokhlibove,” said Colonel Lysohor.

The fighting took place near Andriivka, Makiivka and Nevske.

The head of the RMA also said that during the academic year 2024-2025, the Russian Ministry of Education recommends that educational institutions in the occupied territories of Luhansk region hold 218 propaganda events for young people. That is, approximately one event every day.

Among them is the all-Russian drone piloting championship. The winners will have an increased chance of being mobilized, said Lisogor.

