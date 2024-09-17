The DIU told how Russia uses Syrian mercenaries as “cannon fodder” in Luhansk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111402 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114827 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186542 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147528 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149166 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141298 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192088 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112268 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181596 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104930 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 52566 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 37736 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 80061 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 54799 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 51227 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186553 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192093 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181599 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197189 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147004 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146483 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150809 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141884 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158457 views
Actual
The DIU told how Russia uses Syrian mercenaries as “cannon fodder” in Luhansk region

The DIU told how Russia uses Syrian mercenaries as “cannon fodder” in Luhansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22770 views

Russia is recruiting Syrians to fight in the war against Ukraine, promising passports and jobs. The mercenaries are sent on hopeless assaults, refusing to evacuate the wounded and registering the dead as missing.

The Russian military leadership is throwing mercenaries from Syria into "meat" assaults in the Luhansk region. Syrians are promised high salaries and paid work, but few of them return. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports. 

 Details

 The aggressor state of Russia continues the practice of "Zhukovshchina", using foreign mercenaries as cannon fodder in the war against Ukraine

- the GUR said. 

According to the GUR, war-torn Syria has become one of the countries where Russia is actively recruiting male population to fight. The mercenaries are promised Russian passports and paid work, after which few of them return.

Russia recruits Syrians to fight in Ukraine in exchange for citizenship - media02.02.24, 00:19 • 27175 views

The DIU told the stories of Mohammed Mansour and Waheed Mursal Al-Shibli. They fought against Ukraine as part of the 488th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 114th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian occupation army (military unit 12721).

 In July 2024, Mansur was sent by the Russians to attack near the town of Svatove, Luhansk region, as part of a detachment of 14 Syrian mercenaries. They were covered by Ukrainian soldiers. The Russian invaders rejected the request to evacuate the wounded and ordered the Syrians to continue the assault. Mansur, who was wounded, did not comply with the Russians' order and fled the battlefield. The rest of the mercenary unit was defeated - the occupiers reported them as missing.

 On September 15, 2024, Syrian publics wrote about the death of their citizen during the war against Ukraine - a peasant, Wahid Mursal al-Shibli, received a Russian passport and went to storm Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk region as part of a group of 7 mercenaries. The group was defeated, Mursal was wounded and died due to the lack of evacuation. The fate of the rest of the Syrian militants is unknown.

Addendum

According to the GUR,  Russia has set up a scheme with travel agencies to recruit Syrians for the war against Ukraine: first, poor people are offered jobs as security guards in Russian oil provinces, and then lured with higher salaries to participate in "meat assaults.

Russia's intelligence services attacked a Russian drone base in Syria - source16.09.24, 19:19 • 24170 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising