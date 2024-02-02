Russia recruits Syrians to fight in Ukraine in exchange for citizenship - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 86378 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121598 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125254 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167005 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166617 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270311 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177181 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166910 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148645 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239909 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102733 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 81570 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 56023 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 52279 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 64265 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270311 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239910 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225230 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250669 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236684 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 121598 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101498 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101856 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118274 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118842 views
Russia recruits Syrians to fight in Ukraine in exchange for citizenship - media

Russia recruits Syrians to fight in Ukraine in exchange for citizenship - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27180 views

Syrian citizens are being deceived into signing contracts with the Russian military, promising them jobs and citizenship, but in reality being sent to fight in Ukraine.

The Russian authorities recruit Syrian citizens and promise them jobs at gold mines in Yakutia. In fact, they are offered to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense in exchange for Russian citizenship, after which they are sent to the war in Ukraine. This information was found out by Novaya Gazeta, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, intermediaries from Syria are recruiting Syrians. One of them previously recruited people for Wagner PMC operations in Libya. His name is Wasim al-Dimashki. He tells the men that they will come to Yakutia to guard gold and diamond mines for a salary of up to two thousand dollars and Russian citizenship.

The publication claims that 40 Syrians have recently arrived in Russia. For each recruit, Wasim receives 337 dollars. In Moscow, they are met by Professor Akram Dib Tarraf. It is assumed that he may also be Syrian. For each recruit who signs a contract with the Russian armed forces, Akram allegedly receives 320 thousand rubles. However, it was not possible to find out who exactly pays him this money.

From Moscow, Syrians fly to Yakutia, where they are divided into two groups. One is sent to Ulan-Ude to learn a military specialty, and the other to a field camp in the European part, where they train as infantrymen. They sign contracts (in Russian) in Russia. After that, they receive Russian passports

the journalists' article says.

One of the Syrians in the training camp said in a voice message received by the journalist that they were told they were going to guard the gold mines, but in fact Wasim al-Dimashki sold them out as soldiers.

It is noted that the flow of Syrians wishing to sign a contract is not the result of Russian propaganda, but the consequence of a real deception on the part of their compatriots.

Addendum

The journalist also tells the stories of several Syrians. He met two of them in Russia, and they shared an apartment for a while. Both of them received student visas from the Russian consulate in Damascus. Samir's visa cost 2,500 dollars, and Mohammed's cost three.

They said that they were actually deceived, because the intermediary who helped with the invitation from the university and the paperwork said that the amount included tuition for a year, but in fact it turned out that only the first semester of study at the university was paid.

Samir and Mohammed tried to get to Europe through Poland and then Finland, but they failed.

Two other Syrian migrants were detained in Pskov for violating migration laws, as their visas had expired. They were offered deportation or signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. At the same time, the men were promised that "they will not hold weapons in their hands: they will serve exclusively as doctors.

Both Syrians were enrolled in a training camp but changed their minds about serving in the Russian army. They are expected to be deported afterwards.

Blackmailed with deportation: the National Resistance Center told how Russia recruits foreigners for war28.01.24, 17:25 • 103497 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World
damascusDamascus
libyaLibya
syriaSyria
finlandFinland
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

