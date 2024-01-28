ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 24148 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109614 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117038 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159546 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162213 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261592 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175997 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166671 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148520 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232836 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 73554 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 73326 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 53212 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 28484 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 65100 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261592 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232836 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243958 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230351 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109614 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 86662 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 91470 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115377 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116165 views
Blackmailed with deportation: the National Resistance Center told how Russia recruits foreigners for war

Blackmailed with deportation: the National Resistance Center told how Russia recruits foreigners for war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103494 views

Russia recruits foreign students through fraud and coercion, promising money and residence permits to persuade them to sign military contracts, and then sends them to Ukraine without any support.

The Russians are conducting an information campaign, including the method of suggestion and social networks, among foreign students to sign a contract with the army for further sending them to war in Ukraine. The Center of National Resistance described the scheme of recruitment to the Russian army, UNN writes .

Details

The National Resistance Center conducted a study on how the Russian authorities recruit foreigners into the ranks of their occupation army. It is noted that around Moscow universities where foreigners study, there are many advertisements about the "prospects" of military service.

Group supervisors and Russian students, who are supposed to help these foreigners acclimate to the program and successfully complete it, use the method of suggestion to tell them about financial support in the Russian armed forces. Having identified people who have financial problems or an urgent need for large sums of money (tuition fees, medical treatment, etc.), they refer them to local military enlistment offices. Often, such students are sent to steal money from them to create a sense of hopelessness and despair. They are then blackmailed with the threat of deportation,

- the statement said.

The special services also conduct targeted advertising on social networks (YouTube, Tik-Tok) for such persons to sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. The main argument is financial - the opportunity to earn money for further education and residence in Russia.

Foreigners are trained on the territory of the Avangard military-patriotic training center. This facility was founded by the governments of Moscow and Moscow region with the support of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Formally, it is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Education and Science of Moscow and the Ministry of Education of Moscow Region. The idea of its creation was personally supported by Vladimir Putin to promote military and civil service among young people,

- are added to the central nervous system.

It is noted that this center is a part of the Patriot Park, a large-scale militaristic park of culture and recreation of the Russian Armed Forces. On the territory of the Avangard center, military training is regularly held for young people aged 14-17. It also serves as a cover for training foreigners there.

It is emphasized that on average, about 300 foreigners are trained there at a time. By origin, they are mostly Chinese, Nepalese, Uzbeks, Egyptians, Moldovans, and Sri Lankans.

In addition, due to the fact that most foreigners have very little command of the Russian language, they are taught gestural commands and keywords for their future positions in the occupation army.

Russian officers and sergeants lead them to the battlefield. After giving orders and determining options for action, officers leave foreigners on the battlefield and return to rear positions. The Russian army traditionally treats foreigners with disdain and negligence, they are not particularly protected, and their situation is comparable to units formed from prisoners,

- the National Resistance Center summarizes.

Recall

Russia has recruited more than 200 Nepalese citizens to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, some of whom were killed. Several more Nepalese were taken prisoner by Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

