The Russians are conducting an information campaign, including the method of suggestion and social networks, among foreign students to sign a contract with the army for further sending them to war in Ukraine. The Center of National Resistance described the scheme of recruitment to the Russian army, UNN writes .

Details

The National Resistance Center conducted a study on how the Russian authorities recruit foreigners into the ranks of their occupation army. It is noted that around Moscow universities where foreigners study, there are many advertisements about the "prospects" of military service.

Group supervisors and Russian students, who are supposed to help these foreigners acclimate to the program and successfully complete it, use the method of suggestion to tell them about financial support in the Russian armed forces. Having identified people who have financial problems or an urgent need for large sums of money (tuition fees, medical treatment, etc.), they refer them to local military enlistment offices. Often, such students are sent to steal money from them to create a sense of hopelessness and despair. They are then blackmailed with the threat of deportation, - the statement said.

The special services also conduct targeted advertising on social networks (YouTube, Tik-Tok) for such persons to sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. The main argument is financial - the opportunity to earn money for further education and residence in Russia.

Foreigners are trained on the territory of the Avangard military-patriotic training center. This facility was founded by the governments of Moscow and Moscow region with the support of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Formally, it is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Education and Science of Moscow and the Ministry of Education of Moscow Region. The idea of its creation was personally supported by Vladimir Putin to promote military and civil service among young people, - are added to the central nervous system.

It is noted that this center is a part of the Patriot Park, a large-scale militaristic park of culture and recreation of the Russian Armed Forces. On the territory of the Avangard center, military training is regularly held for young people aged 14-17. It also serves as a cover for training foreigners there.

It is emphasized that on average, about 300 foreigners are trained there at a time. By origin, they are mostly Chinese, Nepalese, Uzbeks, Egyptians, Moldovans, and Sri Lankans.

In addition, due to the fact that most foreigners have very little command of the Russian language, they are taught gestural commands and keywords for their future positions in the occupation army.

Russian officers and sergeants lead them to the battlefield. After giving orders and determining options for action, officers leave foreigners on the battlefield and return to rear positions. The Russian army traditionally treats foreigners with disdain and negligence, they are not particularly protected, and their situation is comparable to units formed from prisoners, - the National Resistance Center summarizes.

Recall

Russia has recruited more than 200 Nepalese citizens to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, some of whom were killed. Several more Nepalese were taken prisoner by Ukraine.