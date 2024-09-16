Russia's intelligence services attacked a Russian drone base in Syria - source

On Sunday, September 15, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate from the “Chemist” group attacked a Russian base in Syria near Aleppo, where Russians were manufacturing and testing attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to a source in Ukrainian intelligence.

Details

According to the source, on September 15, the GRU attacked a Russian military base in Syria. The operation took place on the southeastern outskirts of Aleppo. It is noted that Russian troops were manufacturing and testing attack UAVs at the base.

The base was also used by the Russians to manufacture “camouflaged improvised explosive devices,” whose warheads were stored at the position attacked by the GUR's special forces.

Recall

Ukrainian special forces and guerrillas blew up a checkpoint of a Russian Guard military unit in Yekaterinburg. The explosion damaged the enemy's equipment and personnel, and special services and medical evacuation arrived at the scene.