Russians continue to force passportization of the population of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The Russian authorities demand that the gauleiters increase the pace. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.



Details

It is noted that the Kremlin hopes to bring passportization to 60% of the TOT population by the end of the year. Therefore, all departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have been instructed to increase the number of raids in villages and on city streets to clarify the lists of those who do not have Russian passports.

However, the police leadership instead complained about the lack of personnel to form raid teams and asked for a larger batch of touring officers from Russia, - the statement said.

Recall

As previously reported in Sprotyv, the Kremlin intends to issue Russian passports to all residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine over the age of 14 by the end of 2024. This is part of a strategy to change the demographic composition and legitimize control over Ukrainian lands.