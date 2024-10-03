The explosions in Kursk region are the work of the Russian RAB. Russia denied its own fake about the alleged attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the Kursk nuclear power plant

The explosions in the Kursk region were the result of Russian electronic warfare that jammed an unknown UAV. The incident has nothing to do with the Kursk NPP. Even the Russian governor of the region, Alexei Smirnov, stated this, UNN reports .

Details

According to a Russian official , a Ukrainian airplane-type UAV was "suppressed" in the Kurchatov area by means of electronic warfare.

As a result of its fall, explosions occurred in an outbuilding that is not related to the Kursk nuclear power plant. Emergency services are working at the scene - Smirnov said.

Addendum

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, also stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not involved in the alleged attack on the nuclear power plant. He emphasized that the Russians had spread false information about the attack on the Kursk NPP using HIMARS.

Of course, no one hit the nuclear power plant, there is no point in doing so. The Russians show some kind of fire in Kurchatov and the video shows an explosion on the ground. What does this have to do with shelling the nuclear power plant? It's far away - explains the head of the Center for Public Policy.”

Context

Russia said that a fire broke out near the Kursk nuclear power plant in the city of Kurchatov . A number of Russian media outlets claimed that a Ukrainian drone, the Palianytsia, could have been sent toward Kurchatov .

Russian Telegram channels also claimed that Ukraine allegedly tried to strike the Kursk NPP.