The government has defined the list of positions in the State Tax Service and Customs Service that must have proficiency in English
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the list of positions in the State Tax Service and Customs Service that will require knowledge of the English language. The requirement will come into effect 4 years after the end of martial law.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has defined the list of positions in the State Tax Service and Customs Service that must have proficiency in English.
This was reported by government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.
Approved, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Use of the English Language in Ukraine", the list of positions in tax authorities for which candidates are required to have proficiency in English, and the list of positions in customs authorities for which candidates are required to have proficiency in English, which will come into effect 4 years after the termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine.
MP Oleksiy Honcharenko published the list of positions in the State Tax Service and Customs Service that must have proficiency in English. In particular, regarding the STS, it mentions:
- the head, first deputy head, deputy head, deputy head for digital development, digital transformations, digitalization (CDTO) of the State Tax Service;
- director of the department, head of the independent unit;
- deputy director, deputy director - head of the department, head of the department, deputy head of the department - head of the division, head of the division, deputy head of the division, head of the sector, chief state inspector of the department for international cooperation.
Regarding the Customs Service, it mentions:
- the head, first deputy head, deputy head, deputy head for digital development, digital transformations, digitalization (CTO) of the Customs Service;
- director, deputy director, deputy director - head of the department, deputy director - head of the division;
- head of the department, deputy head of the department, deputy head of the department - head of the division, head of the division, deputy head of the division, head of the sector of the department;
- chief state inspector
In Ukraine, bonuses will be paid for knowledge of the English language: when and to whom07.03.25, 13:23 • 22643 views