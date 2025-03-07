In Ukraine, bonuses will be paid for knowledge of the English language: when and to whom
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet approved a 10% bonus to the salary for proficiency in English at the B2 level. The bonus will be received by civil servants, military personnel, police officers, and education workers.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for establishing a 10% allowance on the salary for proficiency in English at a level no lower than B2 for certain categories of individuals. This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.
The procedure for establishing an allowance for proficiency in English for certain categories of individuals has been approved, which will come into effect simultaneously with the entry into force of part six of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Application of the English Language in Ukraine" and will be in effect for four years.
According to him, the document defines the establishment of an allowance for proficiency in English at a level no lower than B2 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) scale in the amount of 10% of the salary:
- heads of local state administrations (deputies);
- military personnel serving under contract; police officers;
- heads of state scientific institutions;
- heads of higher education institutions;
- employees in the field of education and science and certain other categories of individuals.
Supplement
In 2024, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law "On the Application of the English Language in Ukraine."
The Verkhovna Rada approved in the second reading the draft law that grants English the status of one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine. The document defines the categories of positions for which candidates are required to be proficient in English, and will also ensure the teaching of English in preschool educational institutions.