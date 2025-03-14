In Ukraine, children of veterans and fallen defenders will be able to study for free: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a 1.5-year project with one-time educational assistance for children of Ukrainian defenders in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 academic years. Certain categories of people will receive benefits.
The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a 1.5-year project to provide state assistance for the education of children of certain categories of persons who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.
The proposal of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs on the implementation of a one-and-a-half-year experimental project to provide state assistance for the education of children of certain categories of persons who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine has been agreed
The government has approved the relevant procedure for the implementation of the experimental project, which stipulates that state assistance for the education of children of certain categories of persons who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is a one-time targeted irrevocable financial assistance at the expense of the state budget, which is provided in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 academic year to students of professional pre-higher, higher education - citizens of Ukraine who study in educational institutions of all forms of ownership in places financed by individuals, regardless of their previously obtained level of education.
Addition
People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko said that the opportunity to take advantage of free education will be available to:
- children who have the status of a family member of a deceased defender;
- children with disabilities as a result of the war;
- children of combatants;
- children of persons who have the status of missing persons;
- children of persons in respect of whom the fact of deprivation of personal liberty has been established;
- children of persons recognized as victims of the Revolution of Dignity.
Reminder
This year, as usual, in order to obtain a master's degree in any specialty, it is necessary to pass a single entrance exam (EEI). This applies to all forms of study - full-time and part-time, budget and contract.