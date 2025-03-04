The Cabinet appointed new leaders in government agencies: who took key positions
Kyiv • UNN
The government has approved a new Secretary of the Ministry of Strategic Industries and a Deputy Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine. A temporary acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service has also been appointed.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a number of personnel changes in various state bodies. In particular, a new state secretary of the Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine has been appointed.
This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.
Details
In particular, the following appointments have been made:
- Pavlov Vitaliy Ihorovych as the state secretary of the Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine;
- Laponoh Serhiy Petrovych as the deputy head of the National Health Service of Ukraine.
The duties of the deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine have been temporarily assigned to Lyseyuk Serhiy Mykolayovych
