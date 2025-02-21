Cabinet of Ministers appoints new deputies in the Ministry of National Unity and dismisses top official from the State Agency of Ukraine for State Statistics

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed new deputy heads to the Ministry of National Unity and the State Water Agency, and dismissed five officials, including four deputy ministers for reintegration and the deputy head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Assignment:

Oleksiy Lukashuk as Deputy Minister of National Unity of Ukraine;

Ilona Havronska as Deputy Minister of National Unity of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization;

German Filatov as Deputy Head of the State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

Dismissed:

Anatoliy Stelmakh from the post of Deputy Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine;

Roman Usenko from the post of Deputy Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine;

Mykhailo Latynskyi from the post of Deputy Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine for European Integration;

Oleksiy Bruslyk from the position of Deputy Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization;

Maxim Shevchuk from the position of Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management.

"It has been decided that due to the renaming of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Kyrylo Hryhorovych Dombrovskyi continues to work as the State Secretary of the Minister of National Unity," Melnychuk wrote.

