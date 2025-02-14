Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in the Ministry of Digital Transformation and two agencies: who was fired and who was appointed

The government has appointed first deputy heads of the State Financial Monitoring Service and the State Arts Committee and approved personnel changes in district and regional state administrations, government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers, according to Melnychuk:

Appointed Bohdan Korolchuk as First Deputy Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine;

Appointed Olga Rossoshanska as the first deputy head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Arts and Art Education;

Dismissed Yuriy Myronenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

The government has agreed:

Appointment of Konstantin Kordonsky as the head of the Khmelnytsky District State Administration of Khmelnytsky region;

Appointment of Vitaliy Ilchyshyn as the first deputy head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration;

Dismissal of Timur Averin from the post of the head of the Tyachiv District State Administration of the Transcarpathian region.

