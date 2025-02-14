Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in the Ministry of Digital Transformation and two agencies: who was fired and who was appointed

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 15587 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 56633 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 80609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107706 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 80366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118755 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101373 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113110 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116754 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154204 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 93850 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 61868 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 30928 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 92537 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 53226 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107706 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118755 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154204 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144750 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177050 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 53226 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 92537 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134571 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136484 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164685 views
Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in the Ministry of Digital Transformation and two agencies: who was fired and who was appointed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21118 views

The Government has appointed two first deputies to the State Financial Monitoring Service and the State Agency for Arts. Personnel changes in district and regional state administrations were also approved.

The government has appointed first deputy heads of the State Financial Monitoring Service and the State Arts Committee and approved personnel changes in district and regional state administrations, government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers, according to Melnychuk:

  • Appointed Bohdan Korolchuk as First Deputy Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine;
    • Appointed Olga Rossoshanska as the first deputy head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Arts and Art Education;
      • Dismissed Yuriy Myronenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

        The government has agreed:

        • Appointment of Konstantin Kordonsky as the head of the Khmelnytsky District State Administration of Khmelnytsky region;
          • Appointment of Vitaliy Ilchyshyn as the first deputy head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration;
            • Dismissal of Timur Averin from the post of the head of the Tyachiv District State Administration of the Transcarpathian region.

              Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kislytsia as the new First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs13.02.25, 12:49 • 31389 views

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyPolitics
              ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
              ukraineUkraine

              Contact us about advertising