Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kislytsia as the new First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 1104 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 44936 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 69881 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104897 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73015 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116800 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100925 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113052 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152904 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109674 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84570 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51434 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79116 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37609 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116800 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143589 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175946 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37609 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79116 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134097 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136002 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164277 views
Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kislytsia as the new First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31389 views

Serhiy Kyslytsya became the first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine. The relevant order was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on February 12.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Serhiy Kyslytsya as the first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, as stated in the government decree of February 12, writes UNN.

Appoint Kyslytsya Serhiy Olehovych as the first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine

- as stated in the document.

Background

Serhiy Kyslytsya is a Ukrainian political figure, career diplomat. From March 2014 to February 5, 2020, he was the deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine. From December 18, 2019 to December 21, 2024 - the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations.

Julia Shramko

Politics
sergiy-kyslytsyaSergiy Kyslytsya
ukraineUkraine

