Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kislytsia as the new First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Serhiy Kyslytsya as the first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, as stated in the government decree of February 12, writes UNN.

Background

Serhiy Kyslytsya is a Ukrainian political figure, career diplomat. From March 2014 to February 5, 2020, he was the deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine. From December 18, 2019 to December 21, 2024 - the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations.