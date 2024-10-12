Occupants opened a class with enhanced military training at a school in Khrustalne, Luhansk Oblast
Kyiv • UNN
In occupied Khrustalne, a class with military training for children from the 5th grade was opened. In Siverskodonetsk, the situation with medical care is critical - there are only two district doctors in the entire city.
A class with enhanced military training has been opened at a school in Khrustalne, Luhansk region. Officially, its activities will be supervised not by the Russian army, but by the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR," and they will train not tomorrow's militants, but only cadets. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor in Telegram, UNN reports .
School No. 11 in Khrustalne (formerly Krasnyi Luch) opened a class with enhanced military training. Officially, its activities will be supervised not by the Russian army, but by the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the lPR," and it seems that they will train not tomorrow's militants, but only cadets. However, starting from the 5th grade, students will have daily two-hour drill classes. The program also includes martial arts training
Lysogor also said that only two district doctors serve the territory of occupied Siverskodonetsk.
"The city itself is divided into 13 districts, where these two therapists work. Another one provides assistance in Borivske, Bobrove, Syrotyne, and Oskolonivka. It should be noted that before the full-scale invasion, about 50 family doctors provided services in the community, with an average of two thousand or more declared patients. This is 25 times more. People are not returning to the occupation in large numbers, as Russian propaganda tries to say. The situation with medical care in the city is critical," said Lysogor.
In addition, Lysohor said that by focusing their attack efforts on the Lyman direction, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Balka Zhuravka and Bilohorivka. The area near each settlement is under constant fire from Russian artillery.
"The invaders hit Zhuravtsi village with a multiple launch rocket system. They used 46 drones in the direction of the village," said Lysohor.