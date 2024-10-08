Russian troops attack community in Chernihiv region with drones
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv region, 2 explosions occurred overnight due to drone attacks. A total of 73 attacks (251 explosions) were recorded in the border areas, with no civilian casualties.
Two explosions were recorded in Chernihiv region over the past day due to enemy shelling, the operational command "North" reported on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, the enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones in Semenivka community yesterday:
- Halahanivka - 1 explosion, probably an IED.
- Hremyachka - 1 explosion, probably a UAV dump of munitions.
In total, according to the JFO "North", 73 attacks (251 explosions) from various types of weapons were registered in the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions over the past day and as of 05.00 on October 8. Preliminary, there were no civilian casualties.
