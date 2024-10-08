Russian troops attack community in Chernihiv region with drones

Two explosions were recorded in Chernihiv region over the past day due to enemy shelling, the operational command "North" reported on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones in Semenivka community yesterday:

Halahanivka - 1 explosion, probably an IED.

Hremyachka - 1 explosion, probably a UAV dump of munitions.

In total, according to the JFO "North", 73 attacks (251 explosions) from various types of weapons were registered in the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions over the past day and as of 05.00 on October 8. Preliminary, there were no civilian casualties.

