Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In occupied Alchevsk, propagandists teach high school students to create fakes and manipulate people's minds - LRMA

In occupied Alchevsk, propagandists teach high school students to create fakes and manipulate people's minds - LRMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14429 views

In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers limited the acceptance of "documents" for housing to 3 hours a day. In Alchevsk, schoolchildren are taught the principles of russian propaganda and how to create fake news.

In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers accept housing documents for three hours a day, and in Alchevsk schools they talk about the principles of russian propaganda. This was reported by the Luhansk RMA, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that in schools in Alchevsk, lessons for high school students are taught by local and visiting media executives who have been working for the occupiers for 10 years.

This is one of russia's  projects on ideological work with young people: high school students are taught to manipulate people's minds and create fake news to glorify the criminal actions of the russian army

- said LRMA.

Also, the russian occupiers continue to "nationalize" housing in Siverskodonetsk.

Huge queues are forming outside the office of the State Land Register in Siverskodonetsk. Those whose homes the occupation authorities want to "nationalize" need to confirm their ownership within 30 days. At the same time, the specialist is only available for three hours a day - one and a half in the morning and one and a half in the afternoon. The office is closed on weekends and Mondays. Therefore, there are only 12 hours a week for everyone to visit

- the statement said.

Add

In addition, it is reported that the invaders fired 118 times towards the fortifications of Ukrainian defenders and surrounding villages. 31 attacks were made with mortars and artillery in the area of Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka. 20 - near Balka Zhuravka and Makiivka. russians fired twice at Balka Zhuravka from multiple rocket launchers. The enemy sent 61 unmanned aerial vehicles in the direction of these settlements.

Combat actions also took place near Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Novolyubivka and Bilohorivka yesterday. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Hrekivka and Novoyehorivka.

Recall

In the so-called "lpr" , they are looking for those responsible for corruption schemes during demonstration repairs. In Sieverskodonetsk, the cost of installing the Internet is up to 1 thousand dollars. 

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

