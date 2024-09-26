In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers accept housing documents for three hours a day, and in Alchevsk schools they talk about the principles of russian propaganda. This was reported by the Luhansk RMA, UNN reports.

It is reported that in schools in Alchevsk, lessons for high school students are taught by local and visiting media executives who have been working for the occupiers for 10 years.

This is one of russia's projects on ideological work with young people: high school students are taught to manipulate people's minds and create fake news to glorify the criminal actions of the russian army - said LRMA.

Also, the russian occupiers continue to "nationalize" housing in Siverskodonetsk.

Huge queues are forming outside the office of the State Land Register in Siverskodonetsk. Those whose homes the occupation authorities want to "nationalize" need to confirm their ownership within 30 days. At the same time, the specialist is only available for three hours a day - one and a half in the morning and one and a half in the afternoon. The office is closed on weekends and Mondays. Therefore, there are only 12 hours a week for everyone to visit - the statement said.

In addition, it is reported that the invaders fired 118 times towards the fortifications of Ukrainian defenders and surrounding villages. 31 attacks were made with mortars and artillery in the area of Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka. 20 - near Balka Zhuravka and Makiivka. russians fired twice at Balka Zhuravka from multiple rocket launchers. The enemy sent 61 unmanned aerial vehicles in the direction of these settlements.

Combat actions also took place near Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Novolyubivka and Bilohorivka yesterday. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Hrekivka and Novoyehorivka.

In the so-called "lpr" , they are looking for those responsible for corruption schemes during demonstration repairs. In Sieverskodonetsk, the cost of installing the Internet is up to 1 thousand dollars.

Occupants launch propaganda program “Luhansk character” for children