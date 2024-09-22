The occupiers have launched a propaganda program for children in the occupied Luhansk region. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, terrorists are implementing a new educational propaganda program called "Luhansk Character." The program will work in several schools in Luhansk as a pilot project, but in the future it is planned to expand to all educational institutions in the occupied region.

The Luhansk gauleiter stated that the program aims to teach children, from first-graders to graduates, to "work in a team" and "teamwork" using examples of Soviet figures such as Voroshilov, who participated in the implementation of Soviet terror in Donbas.

In addition, similar propaganda events are held in the occupied territories of the Kherson region. Lectures from Russian propagandists were held in local schools during the so-called "conversations about important things" - mandatory propaganda lessons that are held once a week.

