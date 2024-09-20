ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russians shoot stray dogs in the occupied Kherson region - Resistance

Russians shoot stray dogs in the occupied Kherson region - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14303 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, Russians are shooting stray dogs under the pretext of “preventing rabies.” The Center for National Resistance calls for reporting enemy positions to speed up the liberation of the region.

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are pursuing a barbaric policy toward stray dogs, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

According to the Center, in order to "prevent rabies," the Russian military began shooting stray dogs on the TOT of the left bank of the Kherson region. Dogs are being shot in abandoned villages where their population has increased due to the fighting.

"It should be noted that the Russians do not vaccinate animals, but rather shoot them, which is typical of a country that does not value any form of life, neither human nor animal," the statement said.

The Center for National Resistance called for reporting traitors and hostile positions to speed up the liberation of their homeland and return normal life to the region.

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

