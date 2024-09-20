Russians shoot stray dogs in the occupied Kherson region - Resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are pursuing a barbaric policy toward stray dogs, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

According to the Center, in order to "prevent rabies," the Russian military began shooting stray dogs on the TOT of the left bank of the Kherson region. Dogs are being shot in abandoned villages where their population has increased due to the fighting.

"It should be noted that the Russians do not vaccinate animals, but rather shoot them, which is typical of a country that does not value any form of life, neither human nor animal," the statement said.

The Center for National Resistance called for reporting traitors and hostile positions to speed up the liberation of their homeland and return normal life to the region.

