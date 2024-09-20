In the Russian army, the military is provided with narcotic and psychotropic drugs. In particular, the occupiers are officially supplied with promedol, a drug that is banned in Russia. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

This is confirmed by the documentation available to the CNS. It shows that in motorized rifle companies, platoon commanders “fed” their subordinates with narcotic and psychotropic drugs. It is about promethol, which is officially banned in Russia - writes Resistance.

The Center explained that promedol is a narcotic analgesic that is similar in its properties to morphine or nalbuphine (banned in Ukraine for use by military personnel). At high concentrations, it causes a feeling of euphoria, and with regular use of this drug, a person develops drug dependence, which further leads to harmful consequences for the psyche and health.

That is, that soldiers who are in a state of euphoria are more likely to agree to an assault or other offensive actions because they are no longer in pain or death.

According to the distribution and delivery lists, accounting books and logs of transactions related to the circulation of narcotic and psychotropic drugs, it is known that the documentation was not official. In other words, military units kept “black” records of the receipt and distribution of promethol. According to the information contained in these journals, the distribution of drugs to military personnel was regular - the National Resistance Center summarized.

Recall

British intelligence has also stated that the Russian army is abusing psychoactive substances. Analysts believe that this is a consequence of the lack of rotations of combat units