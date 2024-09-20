In the occupied territories, the terrorist country is intensifying checks on local residents. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

A new wave of filtration measures has begun in the temporarily occupied Crimea, during which entire districts are blocked and local residents are thoroughly checked. The occupation authorities on the peninsula are trying to identify so-called "unreliable" elements under the guise of the Bars Crimea military exercises.

Crimean collaborator Sergei Aksyonov called on local residents to facilitate the exercise, which has actually turned into increased control and restrictions on freedom of movement.

Russian forces regularly conduct similar raids in the temporarily occupied territories. In addition, checks of civilians in the TOT of Kherson region have been intensified, especially those who plan to leave but have not agreed to receive Russian passports.

