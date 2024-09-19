A new batch of doctors from the Russian Federation arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region to serve the occupiers and conduct medical examinations of the local population. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

the kremlin is forced to import doctors from russia, as most local doctors have left the region or refused to cooperate with the enemy. This time, doctors from Perm came to the TOT of Kherson region to earn money, because they receive higher pay for such business trips, - the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy uses medicine in the TOT for its own purposes, in particular, to conduct medical examinations and send children from the TOT for "rehabilitation" in distant regions of the Russian Federation. In addition, civilian doctors from Russia are used to serve the occupiers in hospitals.

