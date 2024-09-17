Russian propagandists held lectures in occupied schools of Kherson region - National Resistance Center

Lectures by Russian propagandists were held in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region in seized schools. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Sprotyv said that the lectures took place during the so-called "conversations about important things" - mandatory propaganda lessons once a week in the seized schools.

This time, however, the lectures were given by Russian propagandists, including TASS employees.

The program of lectures was prepared by the so-called Ministry of Education. During the lectures, Ukrainian children were convinced that Russian "media" were the mouthpiece of the truth. A list of "preferred media" was provided and subscriptions were checked on phones - The Center adds.

The National Resistance Center reminds that propaganda is a war crime with no statute of limitations. Therefore, everyone involved in brainwashing Ukrainians will be punished.

Ukrainians are urged to report lecturers and those involved in the organization at link.

In the occupied Luhansk region, Russians are conducting an aggressive campaign to mobilize schoolchildren into the Russian army. The occupiers manipulate the minds of children by presenting war as an honorable duty and a path to heroism.