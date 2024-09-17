ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Russian propagandists held lectures in occupied schools of Kherson region - National Resistance Center

Russian propagandists held lectures in occupied schools of Kherson region - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21033 views

Propaganda lectures by Russian journalists were held in the seized schools of Kherson region. Children were indoctrinated with the idea that Russian media is a “mouthpiece of truth” and had their phone subscriptions checked.

Lectures by Russian propagandists were held in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region in seized schools. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Sprotyv said that the lectures took place during the so-called "conversations about important things" - mandatory propaganda lessons once a week in the seized schools.

This time, however, the lectures were given by Russian propagandists, including TASS employees.

The program of lectures was prepared by the so-called Ministry of Education. During the lectures, Ukrainian children were convinced that Russian "media" were the mouthpiece of the truth. A list of "preferred media" was provided and subscriptions were checked on phones

- The Center adds.

Addendum

The National Resistance Center reminds that propaganda is a war crime with no statute of limitations. Therefore, everyone involved in brainwashing Ukrainians will be punished.

Ukrainians are urged to report lecturers and those involved in the organization at link.

Recall

In the occupied Luhansk region, Russians are conducting an aggressive campaign to mobilize schoolchildren into the Russian army. The occupiers manipulate the minds of children by presenting war as an honorable duty and a path to heroism.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

