Russian troops reduced the intensity of assaults and changed tactics on the front line

In the second half of July, Russia reduced the intensity of assaults: from 186 to 171 per day, and at the beginning of August — to 155. The tactics are also changing: the enemy assaults in smaller groups, often acting covertly or conducting demonstrative attacks for propaganda, despite heavy losses. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to DeepState, in the second half of July, the enemy reduced the intensity of assault operations.

For example, in the first decade of July, the average daily number of assault operations was almost 186. In the second decade, it was 178, and the third ended with a figure of 171.5. For the first two days of August, the figure is currently 155 assaults per day. - the report says.

Project analysts noted that the nature of hostilities is also changing.

"Now, from the enemy's side, often 2-3 people go into the assault, and there are no, like at Prohres a year ago, herds of fifty snouts. And also, recently, the katsaps are ready to crawl in "invisible cloaks" for several hours or even a day to get to our positions. It is also worth remembering about the tactics of "flag-bearers", which are made purely for media propaganda, but with huge losses," DeepState added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine stated that Russian troops have no significant success on the front, despite their numerical superiority. They are trying to penetrate Pokrovsk in small groups, but they are being destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Russian troops increased the intensity of armored vehicle use in tactical attacks since early July 2025, conducting smaller mechanized offensives. This follows a decrease in their use in winter 2024-2025 and the absence of company-sized mechanized offensives since April 2025.

