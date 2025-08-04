$41.710.00
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
750mm
Russian troops reduced the intensity of assaults and changed tactics on the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The DeepState analytical project recorded a decrease in the intensity of Russian assault actions from 186 to 155 per day. The enemy is now assaulting in smaller groups, using covert actions or demonstrative attacks.

Russian troops reduced the intensity of assaults and changed tactics on the front line

In the second half of July, Russia reduced the intensity of assaults: from 186 to 171 per day, and at the beginning of August — to 155. The tactics are also changing: the enemy assaults in smaller groups, often acting covertly or conducting demonstrative attacks for propaganda, despite heavy losses. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to DeepState, in the second half of July, the enemy reduced the intensity of assault operations.

For example, in the first decade of July, the average daily number of assault operations was almost 186. In the second decade, it was 178, and the third ended with a figure of 171.5. For the first two days of August, the figure is currently 155 assaults per day.

- the report says.

Project analysts noted that the nature of hostilities is also changing.

"Now, from the enemy's side, often 2-3 people go into the assault, and there are no, like at Prohres a year ago, herds of fifty snouts. And also, recently, the katsaps are ready to crawl in "invisible cloaks" for several hours or even a day to get to our positions. It is also worth remembering about the tactics of "flag-bearers", which are made purely for media propaganda, but with huge losses," DeepState added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine stated that Russian troops have no significant success on the front, despite their numerical superiority. They are trying to penetrate Pokrovsk in small groups, but they are being destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Russian troops increased the intensity of armored vehicle use in tactical attacks since early July 2025, conducting smaller mechanized offensives. This follows a decrease in their use in winter 2024-2025 and the absence of company-sized mechanized offensives since April 2025.

Vita Zelenetska

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine