Occupants occupy empty apartments in temporarily occupied Sievierodonetsk - RMA

At the temporarily occupied post office in Luhansk region, a point of sale of industrial goods was opened in the village of Bilovodske, and in Severodonetsk, empty apartments are occupied by contractors from russia. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State (Military) Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the occupants opened a "post office" in the building of the post office in Bilovodsk, where they offer to buy industrial, household and consumer goods. In particular, soap or laundry detergent. Over time, similar stores will appear in other towns and villages of the so-called "lpr".

The RMA also reported that in Sievierodonetsk, the occupiers are not taking up the reconstruction of destroyed housing.

They arrange demonstration repairs in high-rise buildings that have suffered minor damage. For example, they stood for two years with a broken roof. Contractors who come from russia occupy empty apartments in each building to their liking. When the work is completed, of course, they don't stay there - they take everything they like and relocate to another facility - the statement said.

Add

The report also described the current situation on the frontline.

The enemy is putting pressure in the areas of the frontline de-occupied villages and is constantly shelling them. In particular, 66 mortar attacks were made on Makiivka, Nevske, Stelmakhivka, and Kuzemivka. The enemy used artillery on Nevske, Kuzemivka and Stelmakhivka. A multiple rocket launcher system was used in Nevske. Occupants fired seven unguided aircraft missiles in Serebryansky forest - informed Artem Lysogor, Head of RMA.

It is also reported that with the support of aviation, the invaders tried to advance in the Liman direction - near Hrekivka, Makiivka and Nevske. The situation there remains tense.

According to preliminary data, Russian losses in this section of the frontline amounted to: 54 occupants, one armored personnel carrier and an ammunition depot.

Recall

Soldiers of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade after exhausting battles that lasted more than a month managed to drive russian occupiers from their positions in Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region.

