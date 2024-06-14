Teenagers from occupied Luhansk region are trained in Russia, including to fly drones - RMA

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 42007 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135364 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140669 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169366 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162488 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147140 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216077 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112858 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202805 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43272 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 46874 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 39997 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104792 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100319 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232007 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216077 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228994 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216378 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100319 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104792 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157050 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155888 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159729 views
Actual
Teenagers from occupied Luhansk region are trained in Russia, including to fly drones - RMA

Teenagers from occupied Luhansk region are trained in Russia, including to fly drones - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34680 views

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops stormed the Nevske and Hrekivka districts in the occupied territories of Luhansk region six times, the so-called "Ministry of Sports of the LPR" is promoting drone competitions among young people, and there is only one non-local trauma surgeon in Starobilsk.

In the Luhansk region , Russian troops stormed Nevske and Hrekivka six times yesterday, drone competitions are being cultivated by the so-called "Ministry of Sports of the LPR" among young people in the occupied territories, teenagers are even trained to fly drones in Russia, and only one traumatologist is available in Starobilsk - he is not local, the Luhansk RMA reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Our defenders held back the enemy near Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Hrekivka. Six enemy attacks were repelled near the latter two settlements. Let me remind you that Nevske is still inhabited by civilians who, despite constant persuasion, are reluctant to leave," emphasized Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA. "The occupants fired at Kuzemivka and Nevske with Grad multiple rocket launchers, cannon artillery and mortars. Stelmakhivka was shelled with artillery and mortars. The invaders attacked Makiivka with mortars, where people also remain.

In the occupied territories, according to the RMA, "drone competitions are cultivated by the so-called 'Ministry of Sports of the LPR' among young people." "They emphasize that this 'sport' is an important element in the training of pre-conscription youth," the report says.

"In addition, teenagers aged 14 to 17 from the occupied Luhansk region are already undergoing training in the summer shifts "Time of Heroes" organized in Russia. They are being introduced to the basics of national security of the Russian Federation, taught to fly UAVs, receive fire and tactical training, and receive training in organizing communications," the RMA said.

And the residents of Starobilsk reportedly no longer believe the promises of the invaders regarding the expected development of the city's medical sector, in particular, the opening of a vascular center in the future. "Because after the occupation of the settlement, there is a catastrophic shortage of medical workers there. For example, there is only one traumatologist. He is not a local - he is from Rubizhne," the RMA noted.

Russians resume raids on men in occupied Luhansk region12.06.24, 09:34 • 40184 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising