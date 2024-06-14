Teenagers from occupied Luhansk region are trained in Russia, including to fly drones - RMA

In the Luhansk region , Russian troops stormed Nevske and Hrekivka six times yesterday, drone competitions are being cultivated by the so-called "Ministry of Sports of the LPR" among young people in the occupied territories, teenagers are even trained to fly drones in Russia, and only one traumatologist is available in Starobilsk - he is not local, the Luhansk RMA reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Our defenders held back the enemy near Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Hrekivka. Six enemy attacks were repelled near the latter two settlements. Let me remind you that Nevske is still inhabited by civilians who, despite constant persuasion, are reluctant to leave," emphasized Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk RMA. "The occupants fired at Kuzemivka and Nevske with Grad multiple rocket launchers, cannon artillery and mortars. Stelmakhivka was shelled with artillery and mortars. The invaders attacked Makiivka with mortars, where people also remain.

In the occupied territories, according to the RMA, "drone competitions are cultivated by the so-called 'Ministry of Sports of the LPR' among young people." "They emphasize that this 'sport' is an important element in the training of pre-conscription youth," the report says.

"In addition, teenagers aged 14 to 17 from the occupied Luhansk region are already undergoing training in the summer shifts "Time of Heroes" organized in Russia. They are being introduced to the basics of national security of the Russian Federation, taught to fly UAVs, receive fire and tactical training, and receive training in organizing communications," the RMA said.

And the residents of Starobilsk reportedly no longer believe the promises of the invaders regarding the expected development of the city's medical sector, in particular, the opening of a vascular center in the future. "Because after the occupation of the settlement, there is a catastrophic shortage of medical workers there. For example, there is only one traumatologist. He is not a local - he is from Rubizhne," the RMA noted.

Russians resume raids on men in occupied Luhansk region