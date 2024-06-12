Russians resume raids on men in occupied Luhansk region

In the so-called "luhansk people's republic", raids on men have resumed, applicants to the Luhansk Academy of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation are being recruited in Kherson region, and Russians sent KABs to Nevsky and Bilohorivka the day before. This was announced on Wednesday by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

In the so-called "lPR", raids on men have resumed. In particular, open hunting by Russian military commissariats is carried out in Luhansk, Pervomaisk, Bryanka, and Kadiyivka. It is in these cities that the population complains most about the arbitrariness of the occupiers - Lysogor said.

Also, according to Lysohor, in the occupied part of Kherson region, Russians were looking for people to enroll in the Luhansk Academy of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. They organized a set of verification measures, psychodiagnostic testing, checked abilities and motivation. However, there were few motivated applicants - only seven people received recommendations.

Regarding the security situation in Luhansk region, the RMA chairman said that on June 11, the occupiers actively used aviation. They hit Nevske with four guided aerial bombs and Bilohorivka with six more. In addition, the invaders shelled Nevske with mortars, cannon and rocket artillery. There were also hits in Stelmakhivka, Kuzemivka and Makiivka. The enemy attacked near Nevske, Hrekivka and in Serebryansky forest. Fighting lasted almost all night in Stelmakhivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy lost 134 people in wounded and killed over the last day. Four cannons and four enemy vehicles were damaged. In the Limansk sector, 69 Russian troops were killed and wounded. Several more invaders surrendered.

According to RMA, 50 more citizens remain in the frontline de-occupied villages of Luhansk region.

In Luhansk region, the invaders recruit people without higher education to work in the "administration" - RMA