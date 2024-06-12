ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Russians resume raids on men in occupied Luhansk region

Russians resume raids on men in occupied Luhansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40183 views

In the so-called “luhansk People's Republic”, the occupiers have resumed raids on men in cities such as Luhansk, Pervomaisk, Bryanka and Kadiyivka. They are also recruiting applicants for the Luhansk Academy of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the occupied part of Kherson region.

In the so-called "luhansk people's republic", raids on men have resumed, applicants to the Luhansk Academy of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation are being recruited in Kherson region, and Russians sent KABs to Nevsky and Bilohorivka the day before. This was announced on Wednesday by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

In the so-called "lPR", raids on men have resumed. In particular, open hunting by Russian military commissariats is carried out in Luhansk, Pervomaisk, Bryanka, and Kadiyivka. It is in these cities that the population complains most about the arbitrariness of the occupiers

- Lysogor said.

Also, according to Lysohor, in the occupied part of Kherson region, Russians were looking for people to enroll in the Luhansk Academy of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. They organized a set of verification measures, psychodiagnostic testing, checked abilities and motivation. However, there were few motivated applicants - only seven people received recommendations.

Regarding the security situation in Luhansk region, the RMA chairman said that on June 11, the occupiers actively used aviation. They hit Nevske with four guided aerial bombs and Bilohorivka with six more. In addition, the invaders shelled Nevske with mortars, cannon and rocket artillery. There were also hits in Stelmakhivka, Kuzemivka and Makiivka. The enemy attacked near Nevske, Hrekivka and in Serebryansky forest. Fighting lasted almost all night in Stelmakhivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy lost 134 people in wounded and killed over the last day. Four cannons and four enemy vehicles were damaged. In the Limansk sector, 69 Russian troops were killed and wounded. Several more invaders surrendered.

According to RMA, 50 more citizens remain in the frontline de-occupied villages of Luhansk region.

In Luhansk region, the invaders recruit people without higher education to work in the "administration" - RMA10.06.24, 12:18 • 53685 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

