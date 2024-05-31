General Staff: enemy has become somewhat more active in the Kharkiv direction, the most active - in Pokrovsky

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71090 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139171 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238246 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171535 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163512 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147821 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219237 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205829 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68113 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109818 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51035 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105557 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48811 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238246 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219237 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205829 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231906 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219101 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6309 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14601 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105557 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109818 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158336 views
Actual
General Staff: enemy has become somewhat more active in the Kharkiv direction, the most active - in Pokrovsky

General Staff: enemy has become somewhat more active in the Kharkiv direction, the most active - in Pokrovsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19940 views

Since the beginning of the day, 42 battles have taken place at the front, the greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsky direction, where 16 attacks by Russian invaders took place.

Since the beginning of the day, 42 battles have already taken place at the front, Russian troops have somewhat intensified in the Kharkiv direction, the greatest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary on 13:30 on May 31, writes UNN.

Details

"Currently, the total number of military clashes has increased to 42. since the beginning of the day, the greatest enemy activity has been observed in the Pokrovsky direction. Our soldiers respond harshly to the assault actions of the Russian invaders, consistently destroy the enemy and his equipment," the General Staff said.

Under the fire of enemy artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, were the border settlements of Basovka, Sumy and Klyusy, Chernihiv regions.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

The invaders became somewhat more active in the Kharkiv Direction. Currently, two military clashes have been recorded. From the Belgorod region, enemy troops fired two guided aerial bombs at Staritsa and six at Volchansk. The invaders ' attack on Staritsa was repulsed. The battle is still going on near Volchansk.

In the Kupyansky Direction, four enemy assault actions were repulsed near Sinkovka, Berestovo and Makeyevka. Two more attacks continue near Petropavlovsk and Novoegorovka.

In the Limansky direction, the Russian invaders tried to improve the situation near Dubrava. The defense forces prevented this. The enemy attack was repulsed. The situation is under control. At the same time, Russian troops launched guided aerial bombs on Seversk (using one kab), Drobyshevo (using two kab) and Novoegorovka (using two kab).

In the Seversky direction, the number of military clashes increased to five. The enemy continues to attack in the areas of Belogorovka, Vyamki and Razdolovka. There is no success.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian occupiers carried out 16 attacks on the positions of our troops. seven attacks of the occupiers were repelled in the areas of Kalinovo, Novoselovka first and Netailovo. Nine more continue near Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, progress and Nevelsky.

Three times since the beginning of the day, the Russians have resorted to assault operations in the Kurakhovsky Direction. Our defenders successfully repelled one attack. Fighting continues in the direction of Krasnogorovka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, in the area of the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper, the invaders twice attacked in the Rynok area. They were not successful.

In other areas, the situation, as noted, has not changed much.

Sirsky: Russia is building up its grouping in direction of main strike in Kharkiv region, but these forces are not enough to break through the defense30.05.24, 13:22 • 29474 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo

Contact us about advertising