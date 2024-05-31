General Staff: enemy has become somewhat more active in the Kharkiv direction, the most active - in Pokrovsky

Since the beginning of the day, 42 battles have already taken place at the front, Russian troops have somewhat intensified in the Kharkiv direction, the greatest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary on 13:30 on May 31, writes UNN.

Details

"Currently, the total number of military clashes has increased to 42. since the beginning of the day, the greatest enemy activity has been observed in the Pokrovsky direction. Our soldiers respond harshly to the assault actions of the Russian invaders, consistently destroy the enemy and his equipment," the General Staff said.

Under the fire of enemy artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, were the border settlements of Basovka, Sumy and Klyusy, Chernihiv regions.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

The invaders became somewhat more active in the Kharkiv Direction. Currently, two military clashes have been recorded. From the Belgorod region, enemy troops fired two guided aerial bombs at Staritsa and six at Volchansk. The invaders ' attack on Staritsa was repulsed. The battle is still going on near Volchansk.

In the Kupyansky Direction, four enemy assault actions were repulsed near Sinkovka, Berestovo and Makeyevka. Two more attacks continue near Petropavlovsk and Novoegorovka.

In the Limansky direction, the Russian invaders tried to improve the situation near Dubrava. The defense forces prevented this. The enemy attack was repulsed. The situation is under control. At the same time, Russian troops launched guided aerial bombs on Seversk (using one kab), Drobyshevo (using two kab) and Novoegorovka (using two kab).

In the Seversky direction, the number of military clashes increased to five. The enemy continues to attack in the areas of Belogorovka, Vyamki and Razdolovka. There is no success.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian occupiers carried out 16 attacks on the positions of our troops. seven attacks of the occupiers were repelled in the areas of Kalinovo, Novoselovka first and Netailovo. Nine more continue near Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, progress and Nevelsky.

Three times since the beginning of the day, the Russians have resorted to assault operations in the Kurakhovsky Direction. Our defenders successfully repelled one attack. Fighting continues in the direction of Krasnogorovka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, in the area of the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper, the invaders twice attacked in the Rynok area. They were not successful.

In other areas, the situation, as noted, has not changed much.

