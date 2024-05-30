Sirsky: Russia is building up its grouping in direction of main strike in Kharkiv region, but these forces are not enough to break through the defense

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Sirsky: Russia is building up its grouping in direction of main strike in Kharkiv region, but these forces are not enough to break through the defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky said that Russian troops are building up groups in the direction of the main strike in the Kharkiv region, but these forces are now not enough for a full-scale offensive and a breakthrough of Ukrainian Defense.

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Sirsky stated that the Russian troops, although they are increasing the grouping of their troops in the direction of the main strike in the Kharkiv region, but these forces are "now not enough" for a full-scale offensive and breakthrough of the Ukrainian defense, writes UNN.

Details

Sirsky said on Facebook that he worked in Brigades and battalions that conduct defense in the Kharkiv direction, "to increase efficiency in managing and solving problematic issues of building up our forces and resources in active sectors of the front." 

The enemy continues to build up the grouping of its troops in the direction of the main strike of Strilecha - Liptsy and in the area of Vovchansk, by transferring additional regiments and brigades from other directions and from training grounds. However, these forces are now not enough for a full-scale offensive and a breakthrough of our defense

Sirsky pointed out.

In addition, according to the commander-in-chief, "the enemy's actions are complicated by the strengthening of our defense due to timely decision-making regarding the transfer of reserves to threatening areas." "The creation of a reserve of ammunition also ensured effective defeat of the enemy and reduced its offensive capabilities," he added.

"Therefore, the enemy switched to the tactic of destroying our positions with artillery fire and Kabiv strikes. Under these conditions, the physical destruction of Cube-carrying aircraft, UAVs of scouts and fire spotters, the protection of their troops by the Rab, the disguise and use of mock - ups are of paramount importance," Sirsky said.

Of course, according to him, all these are not new, "but very relevant issues, on the solution of which the lives of our soldiers and the stability of the Defense directly depend." " therefore, first of all, we are taking urgent measures to improve the air defense control system, automate it and combine it with the ground forces 'firepower in combination with the electronic warfare system," Sirsky stressed.

In addition, according to commander-in-chief, he "heard each commander on readiness for active actions, made decisions on problematic issues, checked the practical work of the battalion commander to destroy the enemy's firing position.

"The problems have become noticeably less due to the improvement in the efficiency of the entire management vertical. I note the professional actions of our infantry and paratroopers in the battles for Volchansk, the steadfastness of the Marines in battles with superior enemy forces," Sirsky said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

