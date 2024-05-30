Sirsky: Russia is building up its grouping in direction of main strike in Kharkiv region, but these forces are not enough to break through the defense

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Sirsky stated that the Russian troops, although they are increasing the grouping of their troops in the direction of the main strike in the Kharkiv region, but these forces are "now not enough" for a full-scale offensive and breakthrough of the Ukrainian defense, writes UNN.

Details

Sirsky said on Facebook that he worked in Brigades and battalions that conduct defense in the Kharkiv direction, "to increase efficiency in managing and solving problematic issues of building up our forces and resources in active sectors of the front."

The enemy continues to build up the grouping of its troops in the direction of the main strike of Strilecha - Liptsy and in the area of Vovchansk, by transferring additional regiments and brigades from other directions and from training grounds. However, these forces are now not enough for a full-scale offensive and a breakthrough of our defense Sirsky pointed out.

In addition, according to the commander-in-chief, "the enemy's actions are complicated by the strengthening of our defense due to timely decision-making regarding the transfer of reserves to threatening areas." "The creation of a reserve of ammunition also ensured effective defeat of the enemy and reduced its offensive capabilities," he added.

"Therefore, the enemy switched to the tactic of destroying our positions with artillery fire and Kabiv strikes. Under these conditions, the physical destruction of Cube-carrying aircraft, UAVs of scouts and fire spotters, the protection of their troops by the Rab, the disguise and use of mock - ups are of paramount importance," Sirsky said.

Of course, according to him, all these are not new, "but very relevant issues, on the solution of which the lives of our soldiers and the stability of the Defense directly depend." " therefore, first of all, we are taking urgent measures to improve the air defense control system, automate it and combine it with the ground forces 'firepower in combination with the electronic warfare system," Sirsky stressed.

In addition, according to commander-in-chief, he "heard each commander on readiness for active actions, made decisions on problematic issues, checked the practical work of the battalion commander to destroy the enemy's firing position.

"The problems have become noticeably less due to the improvement in the efficiency of the entire management vertical. I note the professional actions of our infantry and paratroopers in the battles for Volchansk, the steadfastness of the Marines in battles with superior enemy forces," Sirsky said.

