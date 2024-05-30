General Staff: the enemy is transferring additional reserves from other areas to the Kharkiv direction

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71073 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139170 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238246 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171535 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163512 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147821 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219237 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205829 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68113 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109818 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51035 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105557 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48811 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238246 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219237 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205829 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231905 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219101 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6309 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14611 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105559 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109820 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158337 views
Actual
General Staff: the enemy is transferring additional reserves from other areas to the Kharkiv direction

General Staff: the enemy is transferring additional reserves from other areas to the Kharkiv direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20663 views

The enemy is transferring additional reserves from other directions to the Kharkiv direction and has become more active in the Donetsk direction, since the beginning of the day, 28 military clashes have occurred at the front.

Since the beginning of this day, 28 clashes have already occurred at the front, and the enemy is transferring additional reserves from other areas to the Kharkiv direction. It has also become more active in the Turkish direction, and the battle continues near Kurdyumovka. In the Seversky direction, the enemy has already made six attempts to break through our defensive lines, according to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 10:30 on May 30, writes UNN.

Today, as of this time, there were 28 military clashes. The invaders carried out 534 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements from various types of weapons, including 11 from MLRS. Russian troops also carried out four airstrikes using seven guided aerial bombs and used 63 kamikaze drones for their groundless aggression.

 - the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

In the Kharkiv direction, one attack of the Russian invaders from Murom to Staritsa was repelled. No losses of positions were allowed.

The enemy is transferring additional reserves from other areas to this direction. Our troops continue measures to strengthen the stability of Defense

- the message says.

Over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to 155 people, 64 of them irretrievable, and 49 units of weapons and military equipment. One artillery system, 16 vehicles, and three units of special equipment were destroyed. Damaged-one tank, one MLRS, seven artillery systems and four enemy vehicles. In addition, nine dugouts and three ammunition depots were hit.

In Kupyansky direction since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled the attack of Russian invaders  in the area of Steppe Novoselovka. The battle continues near Petropavlovsk.

Yesterday, the invaders lost 108 people killed and wounded in the Kupyansky direction. Among other things, a tank, an ammunition depot and a ground drone of the invaders were destroyed.

In the Limansky direction, a military clash continues in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy has already made six attempts to break through our defensive lines. Ukrainian soldiers skillfully repelled the Russian attack in the area of Belogorovka. The Repulse of five enemy assault actions near Razdolovka continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, our units have prevented three enemy attacks. In the area of Klishcheyevka, the assault has already been repelled. Fighting continues at the locations of Novy microdistrict and Kalinovka. 

The enemy became more active in The Toretsky direction. Today, a military clash continues near Kurdyumovka. No losses of our positions were allowed, the situation is under control, the General Staff assured. 

In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two assault actions of the Russian invaders near the village of Sokol. Since the beginning of the current day, the occupiers ' losses have already amounted to 77 people killed and wounded. Among other things, the enemy lost two tanks and four armored combat vehicles.

Yesterday's activity of Russians in this direction led to the loss of 264 people, of which 124 were irretrievable. One tank, six armored personnel carriers, electronic warfare equipment, two cars and an enemy mortar were destroyed. Two tanks and four armored combat vehicles were damaged.

At the moment, there were seven military clashes in the Kurakhovsky direction. Five enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Krasnogorovka, Konstantinovka and Georgievka. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces. In the future, fighting continues near Krasnogorovka and Umansky.

On the Vremovsky direction, the battle continues in the area of the settlement of Staromayorskoye, and on the Orekhovsky direction – near Maly Shcherbakov.

On the Dnieper direction, on the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River, an enemy attack was repelled in the area of Oleshkovsky Sands.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

The Defense Forces take all measures to disrupt the criminal intentions of the enemy. Our artillery, rocket men, aviation and unmanned system operators are working in accordance with the tasks set

- indicated in the General Staff.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
toretskToretsk
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising