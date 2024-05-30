General Staff: the enemy is transferring additional reserves from other areas to the Kharkiv direction

Since the beginning of this day, 28 clashes have already occurred at the front, and the enemy is transferring additional reserves from other areas to the Kharkiv direction. It has also become more active in the Turkish direction, and the battle continues near Kurdyumovka. In the Seversky direction, the enemy has already made six attempts to break through our defensive lines, according to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 10:30 on May 30, writes UNN.

Today, as of this time, there were 28 military clashes. The invaders carried out 534 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements from various types of weapons, including 11 from MLRS. Russian troops also carried out four airstrikes using seven guided aerial bombs and used 63 kamikaze drones for their groundless aggression. - the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

In the Kharkiv direction, one attack of the Russian invaders from Murom to Staritsa was repelled. No losses of positions were allowed.

The enemy is transferring additional reserves from other areas to this direction. Our troops continue measures to strengthen the stability of Defense - the message says.

Over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to 155 people, 64 of them irretrievable, and 49 units of weapons and military equipment. One artillery system, 16 vehicles, and three units of special equipment were destroyed. Damaged-one tank, one MLRS, seven artillery systems and four enemy vehicles. In addition, nine dugouts and three ammunition depots were hit.

In Kupyansky direction since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled the attack of Russian invaders in the area of Steppe Novoselovka. The battle continues near Petropavlovsk.

Yesterday, the invaders lost 108 people killed and wounded in the Kupyansky direction. Among other things, a tank, an ammunition depot and a ground drone of the invaders were destroyed.

In the Limansky direction, a military clash continues in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy has already made six attempts to break through our defensive lines. Ukrainian soldiers skillfully repelled the Russian attack in the area of Belogorovka. The Repulse of five enemy assault actions near Razdolovka continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, our units have prevented three enemy attacks. In the area of Klishcheyevka, the assault has already been repelled. Fighting continues at the locations of Novy microdistrict and Kalinovka.

The enemy became more active in The Toretsky direction. Today, a military clash continues near Kurdyumovka. No losses of our positions were allowed, the situation is under control, the General Staff assured.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two assault actions of the Russian invaders near the village of Sokol. Since the beginning of the current day, the occupiers ' losses have already amounted to 77 people killed and wounded. Among other things, the enemy lost two tanks and four armored combat vehicles.

Yesterday's activity of Russians in this direction led to the loss of 264 people, of which 124 were irretrievable. One tank, six armored personnel carriers, electronic warfare equipment, two cars and an enemy mortar were destroyed. Two tanks and four armored combat vehicles were damaged.

At the moment, there were seven military clashes in the Kurakhovsky direction. Five enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Krasnogorovka, Konstantinovka and Georgievka. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces. In the future, fighting continues near Krasnogorovka and Umansky.

On the Vremovsky direction, the battle continues in the area of the settlement of Staromayorskoye, and on the Orekhovsky direction – near Maly Shcherbakov.

On the Dnieper direction, on the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River, an enemy attack was repelled in the area of Oleshkovsky Sands.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.