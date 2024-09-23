Situation in Luhansk region: people without russian passports are being restricted in their rights, "nationalization" of apartments continues in Sieverskodonetsk

In the so-called "lpr", people without russian passports are entered in the register of foreigners. Meanwhile, in Siverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that Ukrainians who live in the territory of the so-called "lpr" but still refuse to receive a russian passport will be included in the register of foreigners.

Starting January 1, 2025, being on this list will result in restrictions on receiving almost all payments, as well as social and administrative services - the statement said.

In particular, people will be restricted in conducting banking transactions, registering property rights, and enrolling children in educational institutions. The LRSA added that the invaders are trying to accelerate the pace of forced passportization with such harsh actions.

In addition, the regional administration said that the occupation authorities of Siverskodonetsk are looking for ways to legalize the scheme of the so-called "nationalization" of real estate of citizens who have not provided documents confirming their ownership within 30 days of the announcement of the "squeeze" of their apartment or house. In other words, they did not return to Siverskodonetsk. The invaders offer to get the keys to the replaced locks on the doors to any person who has a power of attorney issued according to the russian model, i.e. on the territory of the russian federation. The authenticity of the document is unlikely to be checked.

Add

The LRSA also reported military operations in the occupied Luhansk region. In particular, russians stormed near Stelmakhivka. By late night, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka, where Ukrainian troops are holding the line.

Evacuation from there is becoming more difficult every day. However, yesterday, employees of the Krasnorechensk military administration managed to rescue and transport a 52-year-old resident of Balka Zhuravka to Donetsk Oblast, where his family had previously moved - informed the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

In addition, the LRSA reported that russians shelled Balka Zhuravka with multiple rocket launchers. Artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles were used to shell Balka Zhuravka and Makiivka.

Recall

Every week, teachers of the so-called "lpr" will report on the amount of propaganda materials distributed to sign a contract with the russian army, and "state employees" will force people to apply for a russian passport.

Occupants launch propaganda program “Luhansk character” for children