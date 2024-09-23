ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Situation in Luhansk region: people without russian passports are being restricted in their rights, "nationalization" of apartments continues in Sieverskodonetsk

Situation in Luhansk region: people without russian passports are being restricted in their rights, "nationalization" of apartments continues in Sieverskodonetsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 15189 views

In the so-called "lpr" Ukrainians without russian passports are being added to the register of foreigners, restricting their rights from 2025. In Sieverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments whose owners have not returned.

In the so-called "lpr", people without russian passports are entered in the register of foreigners. Meanwhile, in Siverskodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to legalize the "nationalization" of apartments. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that Ukrainians who live in the territory of the so-called "lpr" but still refuse to receive a russian passport will be included in the register of foreigners.

Starting January 1, 2025, being on this list will result in restrictions on receiving almost all payments, as well as social and administrative services

- the statement said.

In particular, people will be restricted in conducting banking transactions, registering property rights, and enrolling children in educational institutions. The LRSA added that the invaders are trying to accelerate the pace of forced passportization with such harsh actions.

In addition, the regional administration said that the occupation authorities of Siverskodonetsk are looking for ways to legalize the scheme of the so-called "nationalization" of real estate of citizens who have not provided documents confirming their ownership within 30 days of the announcement of the "squeeze" of their apartment or house. In other words, they did not return to Siverskodonetsk. The invaders offer to get the keys to the replaced locks on the doors to any person who has a power of attorney issued according to the russian model, i.e. on the territory of the russian federation. The authenticity of the document is unlikely to be checked.

Add

The LRSA also reported military operations in the occupied Luhansk region. In particular, russians stormed near Stelmakhivka. By late night, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka, where Ukrainian troops are holding the line.

Evacuation from there is becoming more difficult every day. However, yesterday, employees of the Krasnorechensk military administration managed to rescue and transport a 52-year-old resident of Balka Zhuravka to Donetsk Oblast, where his family had previously moved

- informed the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

In addition, the LRSA reported that russians shelled Balka Zhuravka with multiple rocket launchers. Artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles were used to shell Balka Zhuravka and Makiivka.

Recall

Every week, teachers of the so-called "lpr" will report on the amount of propaganda materials distributed to sign a contract with the russian army,  and "state employees" will force people to apply for a russian passport.

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine

