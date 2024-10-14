Old districts of Siverskodonetsk, Luhansk region, will be left without heating for third winter - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The occupied districts of Siverskodonetsk will be left without heat for the third winter in a row. Russians promise to repair the hospital in Aidar by 2030, but most of the medical staff has left.
In the old districts of Siverskodonetsk in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, local residents will be left without heating for the third winter in a row. In Aidar, the Russians promise to repair the hospital by 2030, but most of the staff has left. The enemy sent 37 drones to Zhuravka Balka. This is stated in the report of the Luhansk RMA, reports UNN.
Details
The heating season in the so-called “luhansk people's republic” is reportedly due to start in the coming days, while in the old districts of Siverskodonetsk the situation is almost unchanged from last year. Already in the fall, utility companies organized demonstration earthworks in the middle of the city streets. However, they did not start laying heating mains and pressurizing high-rise buildings. The population will be left without heat for the third winter, the RMA said.
Relying on demonstrative repairs for propaganda, the invaders announced the renovation of a hospital in Aidar (formerly Novopskov). They promise to complete it in seven years - in 2030. However, there is almost no one to work there. The only doctors left are mostly retired. Others have left in 2.5 years. People can't get to specialists for weeks. Those who have the opportunity go to other communities and get treatment there.
Regarding the security situation, according to the Luhansk RMA, 50 times last day the invaders fired at Luhansk settlements and Ukrainian Armed Forces fortifications. They used artillery and drones. For instance, they sent 37 UAVs to the area of Zhuravka Beam. The fighting took place near Hrekivka and Zhuravka Balka. Ukrainian defenders are holding the line there, said Artem Lysohir, head of the RMA.
They chose the method of terror: the invaders deny medical services in the TOT of Luhansk region08.10.24, 13:16 • 11709 views