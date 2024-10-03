One to two houses per city per year to be repaired in occupied Luhansk region, Russians send 65 drones across Zhuravtsi River in 24 hours - RMA

The so-called “lPR” has approved a program for the overhaul of high-rise buildings, according to which they plan to repair one or two buildings per city per year. Meanwhile, in Sieverskodonetsk, contractors are leaving buildings half-restored. Over the past day, Russian troops sent 65 drones across Zhuravka Balka. This is stated in the report of the Luhansk RMA on Thursday, reports UNN.

Reportedly, the so-called “lPR” has approved a regional targeted program for the overhaul of common property in apartment buildings, which is scheduled to last until 2026. Thus, it is planned to start overhauling 40 residential buildings in 2025, and 45 more in 2026. They assure us that the existing housing stock was analyzed when drawing up the program. The list includes 32 settlements. Of these, only five were occupied in 2022, four of which are dilapidated. Most of the towns and villages on the list were spared from hostilities.

Nevertheless, on average, the occupiers will overhaul one or two buildings per city in two years. However, the search for contractors is still ahead - RMA emphasizes.

As the RMA pointed out, there are constant problems with contractors. In particular, in Sieverskodonetsk, contractors leave houses half-restored. They replace windows and doors, but do not touch the water and heat supply and sewage systems at all. The cost of the work is similar to a fully completed order. The difference in funds settles somewhere, RMA emphasized.

As for the security situation, according to the RMA, the occupants made 91 attacks in the area of Balka Zhuravka. 26 of them were from cannon artillery. Most of them tried to use drones. The enemy used 65 of them in this section of the frontline. Combat also took place near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Andriivka and Stelmakhivka.

