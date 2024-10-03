ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100917 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163063 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135729 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141875 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138444 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180250 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112005 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171188 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104713 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140492 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 140292 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 89774 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 107915 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 110048 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163058 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180247 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171185 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 198605 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187614 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 140292 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 140492 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145825 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137303 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 154246 views
One to two houses per city per year to be repaired in occupied Luhansk region, Russians send 65 drones across Zhuravtsi River in 24 hours - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15083 views

The so-called “luhansk People's Republic” approved a program to overhaul high-rise buildings by 2026. over the past day, Russians sent 65 drones to Zhuravtsi Balka, firing a total of 91 times in this area of the frontline.

The so-called “lPR” has approved a program for the overhaul of high-rise buildings, according to which they plan to repair one or two buildings per city per year. Meanwhile, in Sieverskodonetsk, contractors are leaving buildings half-restored. Over the past day, Russian troops sent 65 drones across Zhuravka Balka. This is stated in the report of the Luhansk RMA on Thursday, reports UNN.

Reportedly, the so-called “lPR” has approved a regional targeted program for the overhaul of common property in apartment buildings, which is scheduled to last until 2026. Thus, it is planned to start overhauling 40 residential buildings in 2025, and 45 more in 2026. They assure us that the existing housing stock was analyzed when drawing up the program. The list includes 32 settlements. Of these, only five were occupied in 2022, four of which are dilapidated. Most of the towns and villages on the list were spared from hostilities.

Nevertheless, on average, the occupiers will overhaul one or two buildings per city in two years. However, the search for contractors is still ahead

- RMA emphasizes.

As the RMA pointed out, there are constant problems with contractors. In particular, in Sieverskodonetsk, contractors leave houses half-restored. They replace windows and doors, but do not touch the water and heat supply and sewage systems at all. The cost of the work is similar to a fully completed order. The difference in funds settles somewhere, RMA emphasized.

As for the security situation, according to the RMA, the occupants made 91 attacks in the area of Balka Zhuravka. 26 of them were from cannon artillery. Most of them tried to use drones. The enemy used 65 of them in this section of the frontline. Combat also took place near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Andriivka and Stelmakhivka. 

Kremlin intensifies measures of “Putin's victory” in the TOT - NSDC CDC02.10.24, 14:39 • 63431 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
makiivkaMakiivka
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
luhanskLuhansk

