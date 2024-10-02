The Russian Federation has intensified propaganda activities in the temporarily occupied territories, with which the enemy is trying to draw parallels between the events of today and the events of the Second World War. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

A large number of propaganda activities are taking place in the occupied territories of Ukraine, with which the enemy is trying to draw parallels between the events of today and those of the Second World War. In particular, the “court of the Donetsk People's Republic” recognized the crimes of the Nazis in the region during World War II as genocide. They also regularly organize thematic events involving the public, and release films. Russia is presented here as the heir to the “great victory” over Nazism, and its aggression against Ukraine is portrayed as a continuation of this struggle - the statement said.

It is noted that in this way, ru-propaganda seeks to change the historical memory and consciousness of the residents of the TOT, drawing them into a single Russian socio-cultural space.

The Kremlin uses manipulations on the theme of World War II to consolidate support among the population and create an image of an “external enemy.

By exploiting the theme of the “heroic past,” the occupation authorities seek to distract the population from economic and social hardships, as well as from the repressions that the residents of TOT who disagree with the regime systematically suffer - emphasize in the CPA.

The National Resistance Center reported that starting next year, all Ukrainians without a Russian passport in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will receive the status of foreign citizens or stateless persons.