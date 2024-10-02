ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 35396 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100243 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161995 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135156 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141520 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138279 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179711 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170738 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139862 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139592 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86537 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107407 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109543 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161995 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170738 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198161 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187193 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139592 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139862 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145631 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137109 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154074 views
Kremlin intensifies measures of “Putin's victory” in the TOT - NSDC CDC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63431 views

Russia has intensified propaganda activities in the occupied territories of Ukraine, drawing parallels with World War II. The occupiers are trying to change historical memory, consolidate support, and distract from problems.

The Russian Federation has intensified propaganda activities in the temporarily occupied territories, with which the enemy is trying to draw parallels between the events of today and the events of the Second World War. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

A large number of propaganda activities are taking place in the occupied territories of Ukraine, with which the enemy is trying to draw parallels between the events of today and those of the Second World War. In particular, the “court of the Donetsk People's Republic” recognized the crimes of the Nazis in the region during World War II as genocide. They also regularly organize thematic events involving the public, and release films. Russia is presented here as the heir to the “great victory” over Nazism, and its aggression against Ukraine is portrayed as a continuation of this struggle

- the statement said.

It is noted that in this way, ru-propaganda seeks to change the historical memory and consciousness of the residents of the TOT, drawing them into a single Russian socio-cultural space. 

The Kremlin uses manipulations on the theme of World War II to consolidate support among the population and create an image of an “external enemy.

By exploiting the theme of the “heroic past,” the occupation authorities seek to distract the population from economic and social hardships, as well as from the repressions that the residents of TOT who disagree with the regime systematically suffer

- emphasize in the CPA.

Occupants take people from TOT to remote regions of Russia under the guise of “evacuation” - Resistance29.09.24, 03:23 • 50862 views

AddendumAddendum

The National Resistance Center reported that starting next year, all Ukrainians without a Russian passport in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will receive the status of foreign citizens or stateless persons.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

