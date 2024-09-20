ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109202 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113171 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183475 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146060 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148125 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140875 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190405 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112235 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180080 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104893 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 51544 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 40362 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 68903 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 41456 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 37249 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183483 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190410 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180084 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207260 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195879 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146232 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145781 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150175 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141311 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157936 views
Occupants opened fire more than 130 times in Luhansk region over the last day - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13006 views

Russian troops conducted over 130 attacks in the Luhansk region, mostly with artillery and drones.

Russian troops opened fire in Luhansk region more than 130 times per day, the problem of garbage accumulation in the "LPR" was left to the "republican" headquarters, the first traffic light in Siverskodonetsk after the occupation will be installed in 2026. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports.

In total, the occupiers fired more than 130 times at settlements and fortifications of Ukrainian defenders in Luhansk region. Artillery and drones prevailed. The enemy hit the villages of Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka. 108 UAVs were sent there, 70 of which were directed towards Balka Zhuravka,

- Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, informed.

Details

Combat actions took place near Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Zhuravka Balka (formerly Nevske) over the last day.

For more than two years, the invaders have not repaired a single traffic light in Siverskodonetsk. Of course, no new ones have been installed either. Traffic in the city remains unregulated. Representatives of the local occupation authorities admit that they cannot solve this problem. The issue is being dealt with by guests from far away. The latter have allegedly already conducted a survey and ordered design and estimate documentation. They promise to install the first traffic light in two more years, in 2026.

Also, for two years now, a project to build six all-Russian landfills on the territory of the so-called "lPR" has been in the works only in words. During this period, they have only decided on the exact location of one of them and promised to allocate 160 million rubles for the project. The plan is to bring garbage there from both the occupied territories and neighboring regions of Russia. They plan to bring 350 thousand tons annually. In the meantime, the occupiers have limited themselves to establishing a headquarters for resolving issues in the field of municipal solid waste management, whose task is to leave the solution of this problem at the regional level.

61 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile were shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack20.09.24, 10:05 • 14424 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
kh-59Kh-59
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine

