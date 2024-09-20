Russian troops opened fire in Luhansk region more than 130 times per day, the problem of garbage accumulation in the "LPR" was left to the "republican" headquarters, the first traffic light in Siverskodonetsk after the occupation will be installed in 2026. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports.

In total, the occupiers fired more than 130 times at settlements and fortifications of Ukrainian defenders in Luhansk region. Artillery and drones prevailed. The enemy hit the villages of Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka. 108 UAVs were sent there, 70 of which were directed towards Balka Zhuravka, - Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, informed.

Combat actions took place near Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Zhuravka Balka (formerly Nevske) over the last day.

For more than two years, the invaders have not repaired a single traffic light in Siverskodonetsk. Of course, no new ones have been installed either. Traffic in the city remains unregulated. Representatives of the local occupation authorities admit that they cannot solve this problem. The issue is being dealt with by guests from far away. The latter have allegedly already conducted a survey and ordered design and estimate documentation. They promise to install the first traffic light in two more years, in 2026.

Also, for two years now, a project to build six all-Russian landfills on the territory of the so-called "lPR" has been in the works only in words. During this period, they have only decided on the exact location of one of them and promised to allocate 160 million rubles for the project. The plan is to bring garbage there from both the occupied territories and neighboring regions of Russia. They plan to bring 350 thousand tons annually. In the meantime, the occupiers have limited themselves to establishing a headquarters for resolving issues in the field of municipal solid waste management, whose task is to leave the solution of this problem at the regional level.

