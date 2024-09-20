61 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile were shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103511 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109515 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 176970 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142989 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146199 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140153 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187044 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112170 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177052 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104797 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 78670 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 37023 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 85486 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 54919 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 46106 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 176987 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187050 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177059 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204310 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193099 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144598 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144325 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148833 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140108 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156823 views
61 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile were shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14424 views

On the night of September 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 70 Shahed drones. The defense forces shot down 61 UAVs and an X-59 missile, and air defense was operating in 13 regions.

Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 4 missiles and 70 Shahed drones at night. The defense forces shot down 61 drones and an X-59 missile, 9 drones were lost as a result of counteraction, air defense was operating in 13 regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 20, the Russian occupiers reportedly attacked Donetsk region with three missiles of an unspecified type, Dnipro region with an X-59 guided missile from the airspace of the TOT in Zaporizhzhia region, and 70 Shahed-type attack UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeysk - Russian Federation).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air combat, 61 attack UAVs and one X-59 guided missile were shot down. As a result of active counteraction by the Defense Forces, nine enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received)

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As noted, the air defense system operated in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

Kyiv region suffered a night attack by enemy drones: targets were shot down, fires after the fall of debris were extinguished20.09.24, 08:55 • 14031 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
dniproDnipro
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
shahed-131Shahed 131
kh-59Kh-59
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

