61 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile were shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 4 missiles and 70 Shahed drones at night. The defense forces shot down 61 drones and an X-59 missile, 9 drones were lost as a result of counteraction, air defense was operating in 13 regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 20, the Russian occupiers reportedly attacked Donetsk region with three missiles of an unspecified type, Dnipro region with an X-59 guided missile from the airspace of the TOT in Zaporizhzhia region, and 70 Shahed-type attack UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeysk - Russian Federation).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air combat, 61 attack UAVs and one X-59 guided missile were shot down. As a result of active counteraction by the Defense Forces, nine enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As noted, the air defense system operated in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

Kyiv region suffered a night attack by enemy drones: targets were shot down, fires after the fall of debris were extinguished